WATCH: Nigel Mansell takes a seat again in his iconic Williams Racing F1 car

Former F1 world champion Nigel Mansell was spotted getting a seat fitting in the iconic Williams F1 car in which he won his only championship in 1992.

The Williams FW14B Is arguably one of the most dominant cars in the sport's history. In the hands of the British driver, it was simply unbeatable throughout the 1992 season as he won nine of the sixteen races and finished on the podium in every single race he finished.

Ahead of the 2023 F1 British GP, Mansell will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his championship-winning season and was seen having a seat fitting in the car surrounded by his former mechanics.

Sky Sports will also air a documentary “Williams and Mansell: Red 5” on July 8 in honor. Mansell said, as per Variety:

“Celebrating the 30th year of my World Championship by reuniting with Williams Racing and the iconic FW14B was amazing. Having the opportunity to drive Red 5 at Goodwood and revisiting some of the special moments of my career through making this documentary has been an incredibly nostalgic journey for me. I am excited to share my memories with the viewers and fans who have been a huge part of my racing career.”

Williams F1 driver previews their home race this weekend

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon stated that he was very excited to be racing in an area where he grew up this weekend. Speaking in the pre-race press conference, the Thai driver said:

"I actually grew up around this area. I learned my ARKS test - which is how you get your racing license - here, so you could say this was the very start of my racing career. I learned how to drive."

Speaking about the conditions at the track, he continued:

"High speed is where it stands out. It's also very windy here. I feel like around this kind of circuit, where it is quite open, and I'm sure these guys will agree with me but the wind is very difficult to master in tracks like here."

"Tailwind and headwind are changing the balance so much, so to be on the limit throughout the whole corner, it's very easy to underdrive a part of the corner which has a bit of a headwind and you can use a little bit of that wind to push a little bit more into a corner.

It will be interesting to see how Albon does on a track that is so dear to him and as he hopes to score some points to celebrate the team's 800th race start.

