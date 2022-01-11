Watch: Nikita Mazepin's epic overtake on Mick Schumacher at Brazil Grand Prix

Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin had a lackluster season with Haas, failing to score a single point in the 2021 season. The lack of performance was, however, expected by fans and critics alike, since the team had not spent any money on the development of their recent car.

As a result of their lack of competence, both drivers would often battle amongst themselves. One such occasion was at the Sau Paulo Grand Prix in November when Mazepin gracefully overtook Schumacher going into Turn 1 at Interlagos. The clip has been tweeted by the social media account of Haas F1 and can be seen below:

Since both drivers drive the same car, they are often compared to each other — with Mick Schumacher emerging victorious on most occasions. The German driver had an average starting position of 17.55 while his Russian team-mate was always nearly a whole position behind with 18.43. Further, Schumacher had an average finishing position of 16.47 to Mazepin's 17.81. The German's highest-ever finish in the sport is P12, ahead of his team-mate's P14.

Mick Schumacher has had an illustrious junior career

The son of legendary F1 driver Michael Schumacher, Schumacher Jr. won the F2 championship in 2020 with Prema Racing. He won the championship in only his second season with highly consistent racing, the likes of which has been praised by F1 drivers such as Romain Grosjean.

Another impressive demonstration by Yuki Tsunoda. Hope to see him next to Congrats @SchumacherMick prefect way to jump in F1.Another impressive demonstration by Yuki Tsunoda. Hope to see him next to @PierreGASLY . That would be an hell of a line up Congrats @SchumacherMick prefect way to jump in F1.Another impressive demonstration by Yuki Tsunoda. Hope to see him next to @PierreGASLY . That would be an hell of a line up

Schumacher became the third F2 champion to enter F1, after Charles Leclerc and George Russell — although Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg are two of the many high-profile winners of the series' previous iteration, GP2. The current Haas driver also won the F3 European championship in 2018, despite a slow start. The German finished in P1, 57 points ahead of Dan Ticktum in P2.

Mick Schumacher is currently a member of the Ferrari Drivers Academy and is also listed as a test driver for the Italian team. Much like his father before him, the young Schumacher will be hoping for a stint with the Maranello-based team where he could get a chance to really show his race craft.

