Watch: Oscar Piastri banging his head against his seat again and again after a disappointing F1 Australian GP

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri was seen expressing his disappointment inside his car at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix on Sunday after he finished P9 in his home race. The Aussie driver had missed out on pole position by a minuscule margin to his teammate Lando Norris in qualifying on Saturday and started the race from P2.

Ad

At the start of the race, Piastri lost his position to Max Verstappen and fell back to P3 but was able to recover his original grid slot after the latter made a mistake in the tricky conditions. He put pressure on his teammate but McLaren told him to hold his position to avoid any unnecessary situations.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris went off the track heading into the final sequence of corners when the rain hit the track. While Norris was able to salvage the situation, the 23-year-old was unable to control his car and slipped into the grass and out of the points.

Ad

Trending

After much delay, the McLaren driver reversed his car and rejoined the race, and ultimately finished in P9. In a clip floating on X, Oscar Piastri could be seen banging his head multiple times inside the car in disappointment, missing out on a potential victory in front of home fans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The two-time race winner was distraught at the end of the race and took the blame for his mistake.

Oscar Piastri chimes in on his costly error in Australia

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri stated that he was out of words to describe his emotions after missing out on a potential victory in front of his home fans at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Ad

Speaking with F1.com, the Aussie reflected on his P9 finish and said:

“I’ve felt better. I’m just disappointed, obviously. I honestly don’t know what to say, really. Obviously, a mistake from myself but I think for it to have the consequences that it did was a little bit unfortunate. I’ve only got myself to blame."

Ad

"I tried to push too much in those conditions. But the other 56 and three-quarter laps were very strong. I’m obviously very disappointed, but I think there are a lot of positives to take.”

However, the 10-time podium sitter admitted that it was difficult for him to focus on the positives from the race weekend given his emotions out of the car were raw, adding:

Ad

"Yeah, definitely. At the moment, it doesn’t really feel like that but I would rather feel that I drove the race where I felt I could have put myself on the top step than struggling around and finishing on the podium. At the moment, it hurts, but there are genuinely a lot of positives to take.”

Oscar Piastri was arguably the fastest driver in the main race as evidenced by his performance in the middle phase of the race when he attacked Lando Norris multiple times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback