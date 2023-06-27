WATCH: Oscar Piastri faces deadly Australian bowling duo Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon in nets

F1 driver Oscar Piastri was recently seen playing some cricket with a few players of the Australian men's cricket team. Since Australia will soon be playing their second Test match of the Ashes series with England this week, they have been practicing hard for it. In between main practices, the young Australian met Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc, and brushed up on his batting skills.

Oscar Piastri spoke to both the bowlers and also batted against them in the practice net. Speaking about his day with the two cricketers, he told Sky Sports:

"It's been great to watch them getting ready for the second Test. And lucky enough to face a few balls from Nathan Lyon and Mitch Starc, so um, it's been a really cool day. Seeing, you know, these guys at the the top of their game, of course, and getting to know a few of them a bit better as well. So it's been a fun day out."

Furthermore, Oscar Piastri added how thrilling it was to play some practice overs with the Australian bowlers. He humorously joked about how they were not nearly as terrifying as they looked as they slowed their speed and spin angle for him.

The McLaren driver concluded:

"Yeah it was was really cool. The astroturf not exactly favorable for the spin and Mitch was coming up about half a step I reckon. But very, very cool to have those guys coming at you. I think normally I'd be terrified, but in those circumstances, very, very cool."

During his time with the rest of the cricket team, Oscar Piastri also met Australian cricketer-turned-coach Ricky Ponting.

Lando Norris points out one trait that he does not like about Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are getting along quite well in their first year in F1 as teammates. However, Norris recently pointed out one trait that he does not like about the young rookie, which is how quick and competitive he is.

Of course, this was a joke from the elder McLaren driver. In an indirect way, Norris praised the Australian for how good he is, considering it is his rookie year in the sport.

During a promotional event in the USA earlier in the year, he said:

"He's good for a guy in his first year in f1. it's pretty impressive. […] we get along well, and we work together well. […] he's competitive, he's fast, which I don't like, but it's good for the whole team.”

Piastri is 14th in the drivers championship with five points. He is the only rookie who has scored points and is above drivers who have been in the sport for quite some time.

