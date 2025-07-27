Watch: Oscar Piastri hugs mother Nicole and father Chris after winning the F1 Belgian GP

Oscar Piastri won the 2025 Belgian GP after a magnificent last stint on his medium tires while fending off a charge from his McLaren teammate Lando Norris on Sunday, July 27. Subsequently, after claiming his sixth race victory of the season, the Aussie soon went to hug his mother, Nicole Piastri, and father, Chris Piastri, at Spa.The Belgian GP kicked off with a rolling start after a long rain delay. While many reckoned that it would help Norris preserve his lead after starting on the wetter side of the grid, it didn't matter in the end as Piastri quickly moved past his teammate when the race went green.This move gave the 24-year-old the upper hand in the pit stop calls, so when the pair had to get off the intermediate tires, Piastri got the priority. This allowed him to edge out a lead of over 9 seconds at one point, before Norris clawed back some time with the hard set of tires towards the end.With the championship leader extending his lead to 16 points after the 44-lap race, he went over to hug McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown first, which was followed by an adorable moment with his parents in the parc fermé. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPiastri gained eight points over Norris in the championship battle over the Belgian GP race weekend.Oscar Piastri opens up about his move on Lando Norris that helped him win the Belgian GPMcLaren's Oscar Piastri taking the winner's trophy after winning the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Source: GettyOscar Piastri's sixth race win of the 2025 season did not come off easily. Though the Aussie had quickly moved past his teammate and gained an edge over him to secure pit stop priority, the papaya duo were ultimately on two different sets of tires for their final stints.Lando Norris' set of C1 tires initially seemed to be the worst choice, but with Piastri having to extend his C3 tires, the threat of the Briton taking back the lead in the final stages of the race loomed over the championship leader. However, with Norris making several mistakes in his pursuit of his teammate, this chase never materialised.Moreover, talking about the move he pulled on the first lap of racing on Norris, Oscar Piastri said in the post-race interview hosted by Jolyon Palmer:&quot;Lively, very lively! I knew that lap was the best chance of winning the race. I got a good exit out of Turn 1, lifted as little as I dared and yeah. We had it mostly under control [from there]. I was a bit disappointed with the rolling start as I thought that would take away the opportunity. But when I was that close through Eau Rouge, I knew I was going to lift a little less than Lando. Proud of my first lap.&quot;&quot;I had the same plan [as Norris] if I was second - I knew that was a likely decision for him, but the medium was the sensible tyre for me,&quot; he added.Piastri would hope to claim his seventh race victory at the next race weekend in Hungary.