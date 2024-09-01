WATCH: Oscar Piastri's brilliant overtake on Lando Norris that compromised McLaren lead driver's F1 Italian GP

The McLarens battled hard at the 2024 Italian GP after locking out the front row post the qualifying session. Lando Norris lost the lead to his teammate Oscar Piastri early in the race.

Despite starting on pole position, Norris faced tough competition from Oscar Piastri. Heading into Variante (turn 3), the latter had the outside line and braked very late to take the race lead. This was a tough gamble as a tire lock-up might have resulted in contact for the teammates. However, he was successfully able to overtake Norris. Here is a clip of the same.

Expand Tweet

Trending

After the tight squeeze out of the corner, Lando Norris conceded the place to Charles Leclerc as well and fell back to P3. Although the team was able to help him get past the Ferrari later in the race, both the SF-24s carried out the race on a single-stopper. Leclerc ended up winning in Monza for the second time in his career with Ferrari, meanwhile, Norris finished in third place behind his teammate.

This is the third time this season that the 24-year-old has started a race from pole position but failed to win. However, he is still a contender for the drivers' championship owing to his consistent performances.

Lando Norris reviews close call with teammate and points out issues with McLaren after the Italian GP

Speaking after the Italian GP, Lando Norris mentioned that Oscar Piastri had gotten "too close" on turn 3 on the first lap. He claimed that both of them could have been out of the race if there had been the slightest mistake.

"I feel he got way too close for comfort," Sky quoted Lando Norris. "We could both have easily been out in that first corner if I broke one metre later."

"If I could rewind, I would do stuff slightly differently. But it is what it is."

He further explained that the MCL38 had major tire degradation compared to the Ferraris, which was one of the reasons they could not win the race at Monza.

"Charles won by two seconds in the end and the fact he got ahead probably gained him two seconds over the course of the race."

"We couldn't achieve a one-stop as our degradation was too high on the front tyres. That is a weakness for us at the minute."

By the time Oscar Piastri got ahead of Carlos Sainz to take hold of P2, Leclerc was more than 11 seconds ahead of him. The Monegasque was able to drive the car to victory despite having stopped only once.

The gap between McLaren and championship leader Red Bull has shortened post the Italian GP. If the MCL38 remains consistent in the coming rounds, the team could win its first constructors' title since 1998.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback