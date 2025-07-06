Watch: Oscar Piastri's girlfriend Lily Zneimer makes a paddock appearance at the F1 British GP

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri's girlfriend Lily Zneimer was spotted in the F1 paddock during the 2025 British Grand Prix qualifying session. The Aussie driver had yet another excellent day on the track. Even though he finished behind Red Bull driver Max Verstappen in the battle for pole position, he was able to outqualify his teammate and title rival Lando Norris for the main race.

The 24-year-old has been consistent with his performances over one lap and race distance throughout the year and has led the championship since his victory in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Piastri is often joined by his father, Chris, in the paddock, but at Silverstone this weekend, his girlfriend Lily Zneimer was spotted cheering him on from the garage. Zneimer and Piastri have been dating each other since their school days. The former is pursuing an engineering degree and wants to work in motorsports.

The 23-year-old is a frequent visitor to the F1 paddock and often supports her boyfriend during race weekends. In a video on social media, Lily Zneimer was seen smiling after Oscar Piastri took pole position momentarily in Silverstone.

Despite qualifying P2, the McLaren driver found himself in a good position to take victory at Silverstone for the first time on Sunday.

Oscar Piastri analyzes his P2 finish at the British GP qualifying

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri stated that he was pleased with his laps in the qualifying session despite missing out on pole position to Max Verstappen.

In his post-quali press conference, the championship leader said:

"It was a good lap. I was very happy with it, but I kind of felt like every run, the track was improving a bit. So, I felt like I probably needed a bit more, which was correct. The second lap was a bit scruffy, couple of moments that caught me a bit by surprise.

"I mean, I always hate blaming wind, but I need to see if it was the wind. But also, maybe trying a bit too hard in a couple of places as well to make up for it. Overall, pretty happy. It's been tight all weekend, especially through qualifying, so P2 is not a bad result."

When asked if he was surprised by the close margin separating the Top 5, Piastri added:

"Not necessarily. For me, what's the biggest surprise is how each car is generating its lap time. You look at the speed traces, and they all look completely different, but they end up basically at the same point at the end of the lap,"

Oscar Piastri has a gap of 15 points on his teammate Lando Norris and a healthy 61 points on Max Verstappen in the Driver standings.

