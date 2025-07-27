Watch: Oscar Piastri's mother Nicole Piastri meets 'her favorite driver' Yuki Tsunoda

Oscar Piastri's mother, Nicole Piastri, was recently seen meeting up with Red Bull Racing's Yuki Tsunoda prior to the 2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix. The two had a wholesome and playful interaction as she mentioned that she was "backing [her] boys" for the Grand Prix.

Nicole Piastri has gotten quite popular amongst F1 fans for her humorous posts on X (formerly Twitter). She is also seen cheering for her son during the races this season as he dominates the current grid, leading the World Championship. However, her mother is seemingly not just biased for her son, as she can be seen being supportive of other drivers as well.

Red Bull Racing recently uploaded a video on their social media, showing Nicole meeting Yuki Tsunoda. She told Tsunoda that he is a very "good person" and wished him luck for the Belgian Grand Prix. Tsunoda, in turn, also signed some merchandise for her.

"I just think you are fantastic. I just think you're a really good person," she could be heard saying in the video.
"Good luck for the race. Backing my boys!" She added.
Oscar Piastri is set to start the race from P2 after McLaren locked up the front row. His teammate, Lando Norris, will start ahead of him in P1. Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, meanwhile, will be hunting down both McLarens from P3 and P4, respectively.

Oscar Piastri reflects on missing out on pole position in Belgium

Piastri has dominated the season so far with McLaren; however, that hasn't been the case in Spa. He finished the Sprint in P2 as Max Verstappen took an early lead; meanwhile, he missed out on pole position during qualifying after Norris set a faster lap.

Reflecting on the session, Oscar Piastri mentioned that while his pairing with Norris is positive for the team, it can get a little difficult when they're battling on the track. He also stated that it was a "shame" he did not execute well enough to clinch pole position.

“I don’t know. We’re a good team-mate pairing and we learn a lot from each other, every weekend. That’s what makes us such a good team, but it also makes it difficult when you’re trying to fight each other," Oscar Piastri said.
“I felt like I did an ok job today but just didn’t quite execute when it mattered. A bit of a shame."

Piastri is currently a favorite for the World Championship. He leads with a sufficient margin from his teammate; however, he will have to remain consistent to make it a comfortable title win later this season.

