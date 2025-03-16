Watch: Oscar Piastri's stunning overtake on Lewis Hamilton during the F1 Australian GP

Oscar Piastri made a stunning move against Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the chaotic 2025 Australian Grand Prix to finish P9. With DRS available, he took the outside line, and despite resistance from Hamilton, Piastri completed a clean overtake to get some marginal points for his team, McLaren.

Ad

The 2025 Australian Grand Prix turned into a chaotic race after rain spiced up the event. As many as six drivers faced DNF, with Lando Norris taking home his first victory of the season.

McLaren was comfortably leading towards a double podium finish before Oscar Piastri ran off the track on lap 44, leading to chaos as the rain started pouring. He slipped out of the points, but towards the end of the race, the Australian driver had a great recovery.

Ad

Trending

With superior pace, he made a sensational move against seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. On the last lap of the race, Piastri unlocked DRS and made a bold move from the outside line.

Hamilton, meanwhile, tried to defend, but Oscar Piastri was confident and completed a clean overtake to cross the checkered flag at P9, taking two valuable points for McLaren.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lewis Hamilton struggled throughout the race in Albert Park, and Ferrari's strategy team didn't help much either. Under the safety car on lap 41, both Charles Leclerc and Hamilton stayed out on slick tires and had provisional P1 and P2 while others pitted for inter tires. But after heavy rainfall, they eventually had to pit for the inter compound, resulting in a drop to P9 for Hamilton and P10 for Leclerc.

Meanwhile, Piastri had a heartbreaking end to the race. McLaren had the fastest car for the weekend and could have gotten a double podium finish. However, one mistake from Piastri under slippery conditions cost him and his team crucial points.

Ad

Oscar Piastri blames himself after disappointing Australian GP

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri at F1 Grand Prix Of Australia (Image Source: Getty)

McLaren witnessed mixed results during the 2025 Australian Grand Prix. While Lando Norris clinched a victory, Oscar Piastri finished P9, and he ran off the track on lap 44. Meanwhile, after the race, the Australian driver blamed himself for the mishap.

Ad

Talking to Sky Sports F1, Piastri said:

"Pretty disappointing. It felt like for every lap, apart from one, I drove an incredibly strong race; just a shame to not have the result to go with it. I don't have anyone to blame but myself. I was a bit unfortunate to get stuck [in the grass] the way I did. It was only myself that put me there. Obviously disappointed."

Oscar Piastri was in the top three until the mishap occurred on lap 44. He was stuck on the grass for a while before pulling himself back on track to not only finish the race but also overtake Lewis Hamilton to get P9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback