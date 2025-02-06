Watch: Oscar Piastri shares intense neck training workout as preparations for the 2025 F1 season begins

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri recently shared pictures of his intense neck workout session ahead of the 2025 season. The Aussie driver was able to get his first race win in F1 last year in Hungary and quickly followed it up with his second victory in Baku.

The 23 year old had a solid second season at the pinnacle of motorsport, given that he finished P4 in the driver's championship. However, he was soundly beaten by his teammate Lando Norris both in races and in qualifying.

Over the lap especially, the Brit driver dominated his young Aussie counterpart as he held an advantage of 20 to 4 throughout the 24 qualifying sessions in the 2024 season.

On his Instagram handle, Oscar Piastri shared a series of pictures of himself and his intense neck training as he prepares for a much more concrete showing in the upcoming 2025 season. In his caption, the two-time F1 race winner posted two biceps emojis.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are currently participating in the Pirelli Tests for the 2026 tires at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona.

The British took the 2023 challenger on Tuesday, February 5, and completed 159 laps, with a best time of 1:15.215. Piastri took the car a day later and completed 152 laps, with a best time of 1:15.815. However, the lap times were insignificant due to Pirelli's different run plans for each driver.

F1 pundit gives his take on Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri pairing in 2025

Former F1 driver and pundit Martin Brundle stated that there is a possibility that the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri could take points off each other and fall short in the driver's standings in the 2025 season.

Speaking with Sky Sports News, Brundle reflected on the team dynamics of the top four teams and said:

“I think it’s different for McLaren a little bit because they’ve got two drivers who could take points off each other. Ferrari, that could well happen too. Max [Verstappen] and Red Bull, a one-horse race. We’ve got [Kimi] Antonelli in the Mercedes. He’s got a lot to learn, so Mercedes could be a one-horse race with George Russell, and I think that’ll play into their hands for the Drivers’ Championship."

“The Constructors’ Championship is a different deal, so I think McLaren has probably got the biggest challenge there. But if [Lewis] Hamilton and [Charles] Leclerc are close together, they’ll start stealing points off each other, and that is what will make the Drivers’ World Championship difficult," added Brundle.

Oscar Piastri had finished 82 points behind his teammate Lando Norris in the 2024 standings. Piastri managed a P4 finish while Norris secured P2 ahead of Charles Leclerc.

