Watch: Oscar Piastri writes an adorable message for his grandfather who was present to witness his F1 Belgian GP win

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri wrote an adorable message for his grandfather, who was present at the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday. It was another measured performance from the Aussie driver as he did not buckle under the pressure around his favourite track.Starting the race from P2, behind his teammate Lando Norris in the damp conditions, Piastri made the perfect start to his race as he passed the latter at the Kemmel Straight at the restart. The eight-time F1 race winner set up the move perfectly and used the slipstream from his teammate to move ahead and take the lead.After switching to slick tires, Oscar Piastri controlled the race from the front and made no mistakes while using his medium tires to the end. In the parc ferme, the McLaren driver paid tribute to his grandfather, who was present at the race, and wrote on the champagne bottle, saying:&quot;To Granddad, I guess you need to come to races more often too.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile explaining the message in his post-race press conference, Oscar Piastri said:&quot;It's the first race outside of Australia that he's come to. One of my sisters, in Spain, that was her first race outside of Australia, and that was a good weekend. Now my grandfather the same, so maybe I need to get my family members one by one for the rest of the races. I didn't know. It seemed like the best person to dedicate it to. It's a nice thing to do.&quot;Piastri extended the gap over his teammate after finishing ahead of Norris in both the Sprint and the main race.Oscar Piastri reflects on his race-winning overtake on Lando NorrisMcLaren driver Oscar Piastri stated that he was aware that an early overtake on his teammate and championship rival Lando Norris would prove to be pivotal in the race.In the post-race press conference, he reflected on the move and said:&quot;I knew it was going to help me pretty significantly if I did. I had a good run out of Turn 1 and then tried to be as brave as I could through Eau Rouge and was able to stay pretty close. After that, the slipstream did the rest for me. I knew that was going to be pretty important for trying to win the race today.&quot;Norris also shared his side of the story regarding the opening lap overtake, saying:&quot;I didn't have the best Turn 1, so hard to know how much that played a part. At the same time, Oscar came past me pretty easily. So even if I had a better Turn 1, his run and the slipstream probably still would have got me.&quot;Oscar Piastri now leads Lando Norris by 16 points with just one race remaining before the summer break.