Watch: Roger Federer and Mick Schumacher collaborate for a hot lap around Miami

F1 recently released a video in which tennis star Roger Federer was taken on a hot lap by Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher at the Miami International Circuit last month.

The Swiss icon has been a keen follower of the sport and has attended a few races such as the 2016 Abu Dhabi GP and 2022 Spanish GP. He was once again present as a guest for Mercedes in Miami.

As a part of Mercedes' commercial activities, former Haas F1 driver Mick Schumacher took the 20-time Grand Slam winner on a hot lap around the Miami International Circuit The German is the son of arguably the greatest F1 driver, Michael Schumacher, and is currently with the former world champions as their reserve driver.

During their lap, Roger Federer mentioned that he was a big fan of the Ferrari legend and wished Schumacher well for the whole family.

Lewis Hamilton praises Mick Schumacher for his contribution as a reserve driver

The Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell praised Mick Schumacher for his role on the simulator during the Spanish GP weekend, where the team got a double podium, finishing behind two-time world champion and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton said of Mick Schumacher's efforts, as per Crash.net:

"Friday was a real struggle with the balance, it was way out of the window. It was very hard to drive, very unpredictable. And then we did some great work overnight. We've got a great team, with Mick back in the simulator on Friday night, and he did some great work, which helped us get on the right track on Saturday."

George Russell also added:

“It probably felt the best it's ever felt around Barcelona because of the cooler conditions. Definitely this season, it is probably the best it's felt, the most together it's felt."

"The team's done a really, really great job. The work that Mick and the simulator team are doing overnight, they were there well past midnight to help us with the set-up and get it in a good window for the race today.”

It is nice to see that Schumacher's efforts are being praised and acknowledged by the German team. Hopefully, other teams on the grid are also noticing his efforts and could give the young German another chance next season and use his knowledge from Mercedes.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes