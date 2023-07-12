WATCH: Sebastian Vettel takes Ayrton Senna’s McLaren MP4/8 for a spin at Silverstone

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel took F1 Legend Ayrton Senna's iconic McLaren MP4/8 for a spin around Silverstone. The German driver returned to the historic track, getting back to his old ways of driving incredibly fast around the track.

Sebastian Vettel took Ayrton Senna's McLaren MP4/8 out for a few laps around Silverstone

The iconic car driven by Ayrton Senna and Mika Hakkinen in 1993 featured a 3.5-liter Ford HBD7 V8 engine, producing 700+ HP of eardrum-tearing goodness. Vettel, being a fan of historic F1 cars, seemed to do it justice around Silverstone, with the four-time world champion returning to Formula class vehicles after a while.

The former Red Bull driver retired from the sport at the of the 2022 season after an extremely long and successful career in the sport. His place at Aston Martin was taken by fellow world champion Fernando Alonso, who is currently third in the 2023 drivers' standings.

Sebastian Vettel will drive the famous Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit in a Formula One car later this year when he is reunited with his championship-winning Red Bull RB7. Powered by E-fuels, the RB7 will take on the challenging German circuit later this year.

Fans are excited to see the four-time world champion drive his RB7 at the Nordschleife circuit, with some even hoping for a possible return to the sport for the German.

Red Bull boss opens up about Max Verstappen vs Sebastian Vettel

Red Bull boss Christian Horner compared Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel, praising both drivers without coming to a decisive conclusion about who is better.

Channel Four asked Horner to pick between the two Red Bull veterans, with the Briton jumping to praise both without admitting who is better. He said about Vettel:

"Well, they’re just different aren’t they? Seb worked very, very hard, was a great driver, and it was a privilege to have him on the team.”

Moving onto Verstappen, the Red Bull boss praised the Dutchman's raw talent and ability, also lauding his control and precision. Horner continued

“But you know, Max, he’s just got this raw talent and ability that is so natural, and he’s still so hungry, but so in control, he’s driving with such maturity now that we’re actually witnessing something very special.”

While fans will likely always indulge in comparisons between the two drivers, it is obvious that both are F1 icons in their own way.

