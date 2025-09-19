  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Oscar Piastri
  • Watch: The alleged incident for which Oscar Piastri is under investigation after F1 Azerbaijan GP FP2

Watch: The alleged incident for which Oscar Piastri is under investigation after F1 Azerbaijan GP FP2

By Samyak Sharma
Published Sep 19, 2025 14:26 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Practice - Source: Getty
Oscar Piastri during practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Source: Getty

F1 TV has allegedly shown the incident for which Oscar Piastri has been summoned to the stewards, after being put under investigation for "failing to slow down under yellow flags" during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP2. It seemed to be for an overtake he made on a Haas car in the castle section of the track during the session on Saturday.

Ad

Piastri's name popped up towards the latter stages of the FP2 session at Baku, as he was summoned to the stewards for a fellow flag infringement. After analysis, the F1 TV team found that this could be when the Aussie driver made a pass on a Haas car into Turn 8 in the castle section.

However, the experts on F1 TV, which includes James Hinchcliffe, were not completely sure if that was the exact incident. The former Canadian racing driver claimed that he did not think Piastri would be penalized if this was indeed the reason for his summons.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Coming into the Azerbaijan GP, Oscar Piastri leads the F1 world championship by 31 points from his McLaren teammate, Lando Norris. A penalty for a yellow flag infringement could have huge implications in the drivers' championship if the 24-year-old does receive a sporting penalty.

The championship battle in 2025 has become a McLaren exclusive affair as the British team has blown all competitions out of the water this year, including reigning world champion Max Verstappen. This is highlighted by the fact that the Papaya team can mathematically secure the constructors' title at Baku, with seven rounds of the season remaining.

Ad

They will need to outscore Ferrari by at least nine points, not be outscored by Mercedes by 12 points or more, and not be outscored by Red Bull by 33 points or more, to secure their second teams' championship in as many seasons.

Oscar Piastri has his say on backlash from fans on the Italian GP incident with Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Practice - Source: Getty
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Practice - Source: Getty

Oscar Piastri has claimed that there was no right or wrong decision in the scenario during the Italian GP, saying that the "opposite half of the fans" would have been complaining if McLaren did not switch him and Lando Norris around at Monza.

Ad

Speaking about the last race's biggest talking point in Baku, Piastri told the media what he thought about the backlash from fans.

"If we had of done the opposite thing, then you’d have had the opposite half of the fans saying that it was wrong. Ultimately, there’s no correct decision in that," said Piastri, via Formula1.com.
Ad
"Am I surprised [by the reaction]? Not really. Obviously, it’s a big moment from the race and I feel like a lot of fans are quite quick to jump on things that are deemed controversial," he added.

For context, the McLaren pit wall asked Oscar Piastri to give his P2 spot to Lando Norris, after the Briton came out behind his teammate after both drivers pitted in the final stages of the Italian GP. Norris had led his teammate throughout the race and was only overtaken as he had a slow pit stop, allowing Piastri to undercut him.

About the author
Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma

Twitter icon

Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.

Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.

Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.

Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications