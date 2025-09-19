Watch: The alleged incident for which Oscar Piastri is under investigation after F1 Azerbaijan GP FP2

F1 TV has allegedly shown the incident for which Oscar Piastri has been summoned to the stewards, after being put under investigation for &quot;failing to slow down under yellow flags&quot; during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP2. It seemed to be for an overtake he made on a Haas car in the castle section of the track during the session on Saturday.Piastri's name popped up towards the latter stages of the FP2 session at Baku, as he was summoned to the stewards for a fellow flag infringement. After analysis, the F1 TV team found that this could be when the Aussie driver made a pass on a Haas car into Turn 8 in the castle section.However, the experts on F1 TV, which includes James Hinchcliffe, were not completely sure if that was the exact incident. The former Canadian racing driver claimed that he did not think Piastri would be penalized if this was indeed the reason for his summons.Coming into the Azerbaijan GP, Oscar Piastri leads the F1 world championship by 31 points from his McLaren teammate, Lando Norris. A penalty for a yellow flag infringement could have huge implications in the drivers' championship if the 24-year-old does receive a sporting penalty.The championship battle in 2025 has become a McLaren exclusive affair as the British team has blown all competitions out of the water this year, including reigning world champion Max Verstappen. This is highlighted by the fact that the Papaya team can mathematically secure the constructors' title at Baku, with seven rounds of the season remaining.They will need to outscore Ferrari by at least nine points, not be outscored by Mercedes by 12 points or more, and not be outscored by Red Bull by 33 points or more, to secure their second teams' championship in as many seasons.Oscar Piastri has his say on backlash from fans on the Italian GP incident with Lando NorrisOscar Piastri and Lando Norris at the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Practice - Source: GettyOscar Piastri has claimed that there was no right or wrong decision in the scenario during the Italian GP, saying that the &quot;opposite half of the fans&quot; would have been complaining if McLaren did not switch him and Lando Norris around at Monza.Speaking about the last race's biggest talking point in Baku, Piastri told the media what he thought about the backlash from fans.&quot;If we had of done the opposite thing, then you’d have had the opposite half of the fans saying that it was wrong. Ultimately, there’s no correct decision in that,&quot; said Piastri, via Formula1.com.&quot;Am I surprised [by the reaction]? Not really. Obviously, it’s a big moment from the race and I feel like a lot of fans are quite quick to jump on things that are deemed controversial,&quot; he added.For context, the McLaren pit wall asked Oscar Piastri to give his P2 spot to Lando Norris, after the Briton came out behind his teammate after both drivers pitted in the final stages of the Italian GP. Norris had led his teammate throughout the race and was only overtaken as he had a slow pit stop, allowing Piastri to undercut him.