Watch: The contentious incident where Max Verstappen 'scared' Lewis Hamilton off the track

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton were involved in a contentious incident during the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix. It was a disappointing weekend for both world champions as they failed to make any meaningful headway in the race and were not in contention for a Top 5 result on the track.The seven-time F1 world champion started the race from P12 on the grid, but owing to a poor start, slipped back a couple of positions. Verstappen, too, had a tricky start and lost a position to Visa Cash App Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson.Although he regained his P8 slot quickly, Max Verstappen was on an aggressive two-stop strategy in his bid to undercut the cars ahead of him. But he got stuck in a DRS train with Hamilton. The British driver was lacking the same performance as his Dutch rival and was unable to get past the cars ahead of him.In a clip floating on the social media platform X, Max Verstappen could be seen getting ahead of Lewis Hamilton at Turn 5 while the latter ran off the track. The user also referred to Red Bull's social media post, claiming that Hamilton was 'scared' off the road by the Dutch driver.The incident was even investigated by the stewards after the race, with the Red Bull driver escaping a penalty for his overtake.Max Verstappen gives his take on his incident with Lewis HamiltonRed Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he was surprised by the investigation into his overtake on rival Lewis Hamilton, as he claimed that the pair did not touch while going side-by-side.Speaking with Motorsport.com, the 27-year-old reflected on the subject and said:&quot;The thing is that nothing happened. We didn't even touch. That's the thing. So, for me, it's a bit difficult to understand why we have the investigation after the race. Lewis was not there, but we explained our side of the story. I don't think Lewis actually felt a lot for it, because if he really felt something for it, then of course he's there in the stewards' room.&quot;&quot;I went for a move up the inside, because it's a fast corner, but with downforce, you're a bit more under control anyway. I think he realised very late that I was up the inside there. So then he turned out of it a little bit and then went off the track. And that was it. We didn't touch. Nothing happened.&quot;He further added:&quot;I think both of us didn't have the best of weekends anyway. That's just that one little thing. The more important thing is that we have to look at our performance, which was not good.&quot;Max Verstappen ultimately finished the race in P9 and came home with just two points, while Lewis Hamilton went pointless after 70 laps.