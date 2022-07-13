Watch: When Charles Leclerc did the Whip Dance

A goofy video of Charles Leclerc performing the 'whip' dance with Zhou Guanyu has surfaced on the internet. The Monegasque driver was seen performing the viral dance in 2017, when he was part of the Prema Racing Team in F2.

Watch the clip below:

It would seem like the Ferrari driver can do it all, and that driving at speeds in excess of 300 kmph is not the only skill set he possesses. The driver was on top of the popular trend at the time, showcasing his goofy dance skills alongside future Alfa Romeo F1 driver Zhou Guanyu.

Charles Leclerc most recently ended his losing streak by taking first place at the 2022 F1 Austrian GP, pipping rival Max Verstappen by a comfortable margin. The Ferrari driver had excellent pace all weekend long, but lost out to Verstappen in the qualifying and sprint sessions leading up to the race. In the race, however, the Monegasque driver overtook the Dutchman thrice, with Red Bull having no reply to Ferrari's monstrous pace. Despite the win, however, the 24-year-old is still 38-points behind Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings.

Charles Leclerc will be Ferrari's number one choice after Carlos Sainz DNF, claims F1 pundit

While Charles Leclerc picked up his first win since the 2022 F1 Australian GP, the 2022 F1 Austrian GP weekend wasn't a good one for Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard suffered a DNF as he prepared to pass Max Verstappen out of Turn 3. According to the BBC's head of F1, Andrew Benson, Sainz's DNF is a huge blow to his title chances, making Leclerc the clear favorite moving forward.

Benson argued that with another engine gone, the Spaniard is now due for an engine penalty, which will complicate things further for him. He said:

“[Carlos] Sainz has already used his allocated three engines this season. So we are now at the halfway point of the season and he’s certainly got one engine penalty looming pretty soon. It looks like both he and [Charles] Leclerc will have another engine penalty beyond that, given their engine usage at the moment. I’ve not heard Ferrari have a fix for this problem yet – they are managing their engines.So I think Sainz could even have an engine penalty at the next race in France. That’s a real blow for his title hopes, which he thought he was in with a shot at after winning at Silverstone.’’

With half the season still left, Charles Leclerc is in a better position than ever to clinch his first-ever title win. With Max Verstappen's formidable consistency, however, it is almost impossible to predict which of the two will emerge victorious at the end of the year.

