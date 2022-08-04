WATCH: When Daniel Ricciardo lost out on the Employee of the Month award

A hilarious video from Daniel Ricciardo's Renault days has surfaced on the internet. The goofy mockumentary-style video shows the driver working for Renault's partner and sponsor INFINITI, trying his best to win the coveted 'Employee of the Month' award.

Watch the video below:

The video starts with the Australian driver arriving to work in his then Renault F1 car, interrupting his manager in the process. The driver is hilariously dysfunctional throughout the video, even trying to bring in his 'F1 grade efficiency' to the INFINITI car dealership.

At the halfway mark in the video, the Honey Badger is seen taking prominent F1 YouTuber Matt Gallagher for a test drive in one of the dealership's many cars. In typical Daniel Ricciardo fashion, however, the driver performs a number of 'donuts' in the parking lot, scaring his customer instead.

At the end of the video, the now-McLaren driver tries to reveal a limited edition 'Honey Bager-themed' INFINITI Q60 to his team, but in the process loses out on winning the Employee of the Month award.

Daniel Ricciardo among several drivers to contact Alpine after Fernando Alonso's departure

Daniel Ricciardo seems to be emerging as the replacement for Fernando Alonso at Alpine. According to German publication Auto Motor und Sport, Ricciardo contacted Alpine during the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP even before Alonso announced his shock move to Aston Martin.

It is peak silly season in the world of F1 as the sport heads into its annual summer break. It all started with Sebastian Vettel announcing his retirement, followed by Fernando Alonso announcing his move to Aston Martin, topped by the Oscar Piastri bombshell.

Ricciardo, who has struggled at McLaren over the past season and a half, is reportedly the top contender for the elusive Alpine seat. The Australian used to be a driver for the French outfit in 2019 and 2020 in its previous iteration as Renault. The 33-year-old scored multiple podiums and finished the 2020 F1 season fifth in the drivers' standings in what was arguably the fifth-fastest car on the grid before finally moving to McLaren.

It remains to be seen whether or not the driver will end up with his former team for the 2023 season. Given the current state of the sport, however, there is no telling which way Ricciardo's luck will go.

