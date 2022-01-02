Watch: When Lewis Hamilton flew to the stage cast as Apollo in a McLaren suit 

An old video of Lewis Hamilton flying in a McLaren wingsuit onto a theater stage resurfaced on social media as F1 took a winter break. The rare video features the Briton in one of McLaren's bizarre campaigns for their title sponsor Vodafone in 2008.

Watch Hamilton fly in a McLaren wingsuit in the video below:

Hamilton's flight in his racing overalls in a wingsuit was the result of a commercial partnership between Vodafone and McLaren. Cast as Apollo in a theatrical play on the Trojan war, the seven-time world champion had to fly in and end the war, according to the promotional act.

Amidst the several absurd promotions drivers did for their sponsors, this promotion featured in the second year of the seven-time world champion's F1 career. Hamilton went on to claim his maiden world title the same year his theatrical act for Vodafone was featured.

Lewis Hamilton return to F1 in 2022 not yet confirmed

The seven-time world champion has maintained silence on social media after a heart-breaking end to the 2021 campaign. This has fuelled speculation as to whether the Briton intends on returning to the grid in 2022. Although Mercedes have not confirmed Lewis Hamilton's departure or return, speculation continues to grow.

As confirmed by his sibling Nicholas Hamilton recently, Lewis Hamilton is on a social media break. Whether the Briton is interested in continuing in the sport has kept fans wondering. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff mentioned in a post-season video that the Briton was 'disillusioned' after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the controversial result caused both to question their faith in racing.

The controversial last lap of the Abu Dhabi finale that sealed the fate of Lewis Hamilton's 2021 title campaign has led to intriguing theories and speculation about his future. Mercedes may have dropped their intent to protest the result in court. The Briton's silence and absence from social media, however, have led to fan outrage over the FIA, its racing director, and the mismanagement of the final race.

