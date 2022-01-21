Watch: When Michael Schumacher tested his Ferrari in Fiorano, Italy 

A video of F1 legend Michael Schumacher testing his Ferrari F300 in 1998 has now surfaced on Twitter. The German showed off the V10 engine which made a glorious sound through the flowing corners in Fiorano, Italy. Watch the clip below:

Ferrari was unsuccessful in winning both the drivers' and constructors' championships in 1998. The year was crucial, however, in facilitating the highly dominant period the team enjoyed from 2000 to 2004.

The Ferrari F300 was powered by a 3-liter V10 engine, producing 805 hp (600 kW) @ 7300 rpm. Schumacher tested the car at the team's private test track in Fiorano, Italy. The track is primarily used by the team for development purposes.

Despite being aerodynamically inferior to the world championship-winning McLaren MP4/13, the German driver secured second place in the 1998 world championship, behind McLaren's Mika Hakkinen.

Michael Schumacher crashed into David Coulthard in the 1998 Belgian Grand Prix

The 1998 Belgian Grand Prix is still considered one of the most accident-filled races in F1 history, with most of the field crashing out at La Source in Spa-Francorchamps. Held in extremely heavy rain, the race saw all kinds of controversy as 11 cars piled up on lap 1 after David Coulthard's McLaren aqua-planed heading into turn 1. The race was red flagged and restarted as per the regulations at the time.

F1 in the 1990s 🚦🏎🏁🏆🍾 @1990sF1

An infuriated Michael Schumacher confronts David Coulthard at the McLaren garage after the collision which cost MSC a fourth straight win at Spa. Belgian GP, 30th August 1998. ‘He’s going to Coulthard, he’s going to have it out with David Coulthard!’An infuriated Michael Schumacher confronts David Coulthard at the McLaren garage after the collision which cost MSC a fourth straight win at Spa. Belgian GP, 30th August 1998. #F1 (Part 2 of 2) ‘He’s going to Coulthard, he’s going to have it out with David Coulthard!’An infuriated Michael Schumacher confronts David Coulthard at the McLaren garage after the collision which cost MSC a fourth straight win at Spa. Belgian GP, 30th August 1998. #F1 (Part 2 of 2) https://t.co/bXwF8DaKXb

Upon the restart, Mika Hakkinen crashed out, leading to a safety car. Under the safety car, Damon Hill led the race until lap eight when Schumacher overtook him at the Bus Stop chicane. The German showed off his immaculate racecraft in the wet, putting in multiple fastest laps in succession. When he was about to lap David Coulthard, however, the Briton did not let the then-two-time world champion pass. When the drivers reached the infamous Pouhon corner, Coulthard finally allowed the German to pass, but in doing so slowed down unnecessarily, causing a collision.

An angry Michael Schumacher made it back to the pits on just three wheels and stormed straight into the Briton's pit-garage to confront him. Mechanics from both teams had to intervene to make sure no one was hurt in the altercation.

David Coulthard recalled the infamous encounter years later, saying:

“I knew he was angry. His neck was red and his eyes were out on stalks and obviously, the team kept us apart. We met the week later in Monza. We sat in Bernie’s bus and I said: ‘Look Michael, surely you have to accept some responsibility because you’re the one who ran into me. He said: ‘No I don’t see it that way.’ And I said: ‘Well surely you’re wrong sometimes?’ And he went: ‘…Not that I remember!’”

Also Read Article Continues below

Michael Schumacher placed second in that year's championship, but dominated the rest of the grid with Ferrari for five consecutive years from 2000 to 2004.

Edited by Anurag C