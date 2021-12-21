Watch: When new FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem crashed an F1 car

Mohammed bin Sulayem, the newly elected president of the FIA, took part in a drag race featuring a Renault F1 car and a Ford GT in Dubai, sometime in 2009. The F1 car, piloted by Sulayem, ended up in the walls just seconds after the race started.

You can watch the video here:

Earlier this month, Sulayem, the former Emirati rally driver, was unanimously elected as the president of the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile), the governing body of major motorsport events around the world, most notably F1.

Before replacing Jean Todt as president, Sulayem served as vice president of the FIA since 2008, and president of the Automobile and Touring Club of the United Arab Emirates.

Sulayem is one of the most successful rally drivers from the Middle East and has earned 14 Middle East Rally Championship titles across a career spanning nearly three decades.

His ascension to the top job at the FIA, however, comes amid a controversial period for the motorsport governing body. Along with the position, he inherits several issues surrounding F1, such as the ongoing investigation into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Furthermore, Sulayem is also responsible for the daunting task of determining whether Lewis Hamilton broke any sporting regulations by skipping the FIA prize-giving ceremony.

F1 fans demand “Black and White” sporting regulations for the 2022 season

F1 fans have demanded that the FIA draft “black and white” sporting regulations that leave no room for interpretation for the upcoming 2022 season.

At the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi, race control’s decision to only allow select cars to unlap themselves before the safety car restart caused an uproar within some sections of the F1 community. Many, including the Mercedes F1 team and Lewis Hamilton, have accused the FIA and race control of manipulating the results by handing Max Verstappen an “unfair” advantage.

Daniel Perkin @DanielPerkin Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1 #AbuDhabiGP Red Bull stating the protest has not been upheld #F1 Red Bull stating the protest has not been upheld #F1 #AbuDhabiGP Sport is in the mud. FIA can’t even follow their own sporting regulations, which are in black and white. I thought Belgium was a low point in the the sport, this takes it to an all new levels. Shocking, shocking decisions. twitter.com/ChrisMedlandF1… Sport is in the mud. FIA can’t even follow their own sporting regulations, which are in black and white. I thought Belgium was a low point in the the sport, this takes it to an all new levels. Shocking, shocking decisions. twitter.com/ChrisMedlandF1…

Meanwhile, the FIA has long been criticized for its shifting attitudes to track limits depending on race venues. In some races, the track limits are defined by the kerbs, while in others it’s the white line. On the other hand, only a few corners are monitored for violations in some races. This has led to confusion among fans, as well as drivers.

