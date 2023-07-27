WATCH: Williams F1 boss James Vowles’ stunning lap of the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps in the simulator

James Vowles, the Williams team principal, was seen showing off his driving skills in a recent post by the team on their social media handle.

Vowles was driving around the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in the new EA game, F1 23, ahead of the real-life race weekend of the Belgian Grand Prix, which will be held on the same circuit.

Having a very short career in motorsports as a race driver, the Williams team principal was able to pull off a 1:46.622 lap time on the simulator, which is close to the pole lap that was set by Carlos Sainz last season (1:44.297).

Fans were delighted to see the clip, and a few also joked that Vowles could make his way up to the team's E-sports division.

Alex Albon wishes to stick with Williams in the future

Alex Albon made his Williams debut in the 2022 season, after being absent from the grid in 2021, serving a role with Red Bull after being with them for two years. The team has been rather weak in recent times and has failed to score regular points. As James Vowles revealed upon joining as their team principal this season, some of the investment in the team is almost two decades old.

There is a lot of work remaining for the team, and it seems to be working out as Albon has had some interesting performances. He has managed to score a handful of points in the previous races, making it better for the team in the standings.

The Wantage-based team is currently at seventh with 11 points in their bag, and though the team might be improving, Albon's driving has to be credited for this performance as well.

Alex Albon during the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

With his performance, came the rumors of other teams like Ferrari wanting to recruit him as their driver later. Albon seemed to be happy with these rumors but revealed that his plans are to stay with Williams for more time, as he sees them finishing on the podium in the upcoming seasons. PlanetF1 quoted Albon:

"My focus is on Williams and I’m excited to see this progress and see where it’s going to take us in one, two years’ time and see from there where we are, and can we be fighting for podiums?"

There is a lot of work remaining in the team to be at the top yet, however, their current improvement in performance is promising.