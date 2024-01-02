Watch: When Zhou Guanyu and Lando Norris engaged in fierce karting battle in 2013

Zhou Guanyu and Lando Norris, both 24, are two great young drivers in F1. With the two being of the same age, it is safe to say that they must have competed against each other in many series before entering F1. Recently, a video from their youth surfaced on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where they can be seen competing against each other in SuperOne Junior Rotax 2013.

In the video, Zhou Guanyu is seen fiercely racing with many other youngsters, including Lando Norris, who was ahead of him. The commentator kept praising the Chinese driver and claimed that he could make his way into F1. An on-board shot of Zhou came up, which showcased how he was right behind Norris.

At the double left-hander, Zhou pulled to the inside of Norris and passed him. Along with the Chinese, many other drivers also passed the British youngster. As a result, Norris lost quite a few places.

Lando Norris lauds Andrea Stella for his leadership in McLaren

Andrea Stella ended his first successful season in 2023 as a team principal at McLaren. Lando Norris was quite impressed by Stella and praised him wholeheartedly.

Speaking to the media, including PlanetF1, in December last year, Norris compared Stella to a director and producer on a set, indicating that the team principal has full control.

“I’d say a big thanks to him. Everything isn’t just on him: you’ve got to thank a lot of other people in the team, because they’re the ones who have done a lot of the work. Andrea is just the director of it all. He’s the producer of the set, and everyone else is the cast, but you need everyone to work together very well, and that’s what they’re doing," he said.

"He’s done an amazing job. I’m very, very happy with having him where he is. He still does a lot for the team every single weekend in terms of racing and qualifying and all of that. I couldn’t ask for a better team principal," he added.

Though McLaren did not start the 2023 F1 season on the front foot, they turned their fortunes around after the Austrian GP, where they brought a major upgrade to their car. Lando Norris' team ended the season in fourth place and scored 302 points.