"We can clearly fight for the top 10" - Pierre Gasly is confident AlphaTauri will get it right at 2022 F1 Miami GP

Pierre Gasly believes there is more pace in the car and is confident of being in the top 10 in the Miami GP. The Frenchman believes that the Imola GP weekend was an unfortunate one and that their car could improve in the future.

Speaking at the FIA driver's press conference in Miami, the AlphaTauri driver said:

“We are still trying to figure out, basically from track to track it changes. In Imola, we got it wrong from qualifying onwards and we were involved in a crash from the sprint, started from the back. As we saw it was impossible to overtake, clearly fighting with Lewis not for the positions we like. But I think there is a more than that and we will find out in Miami what we can do. We can clearly fight for the top 10 and I am confident for that and that is what we will push for.”

Scuderia AlphaTauri @AlphaTauriF1



our latest Behind the Visor episode dives into it! so what are our drivers doing when they say they're on the simulator? 🤔our latest Behind the Visor episode dives into it! so what are our drivers doing when they say they're on the simulator? 🤔 our latest Behind the Visor episode dives into it! 👇 https://t.co/CNMG2xE9pW

The AlphaTauri driver feels that there is more to come from their car. In Imola, the Frenchman led a DRS train of four cars and was unable to finish in the points. While his teammate Yuki Tsunoda finished seventh, he struggled outside the top 10 in 11th place and battled Lewis Hamilton in the second half of the grid. Looking forward to the Miami GP, Pierre Gasly is confident his team can fight for positions in the top 10. The AlphaTauri driver is reported to have driven around a 130 laps on the simulator around the Miami International Autodrome circuit prior to flying in for the race.

Pierre Gasly feels the Miami GP will be engine dominant

Speaking to Sportskeeda in a team session prior to the Miami GP weekend, the Frenchman revealed that the engine power will be key around the new American circuit. Pierre Gasly feels the engine will be important in some of the long straights and high-speed sections of the circuit, which are critically important in terms of laptime.

On being asked what made the difference at the Miami weekend, Pierre Gasly said:

“On a track like Miami, engine will be extremely important. When I see all the long straights, we are going to spend a lot of time on full load and you gotta have an engine with big lungs to pull you through these straights. Thats going to be key and we will find out tomorrow how we doing.”

The AlphaTauri driver has failed to score points in two out of the four races and has only six points in the Driver Standings. While the team targets fifth place overall in the Constructors' Championship, it will be interesting to see how the Frenchman improves further into the season to contribute towards the team’s collective points score.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi