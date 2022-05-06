"We're gonna spend a lot of time on full load" - AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly emphasizes the importance of engines at Miami GP

Pierre Gasly believes engine power plays a key role on the straights and in the high-speed sections at the Miami GP circuit. The Frenchman revealed to Sportskeeda that AlphaTauri has not brought any upgrades for the AT03 for the American race weekend.

Speaking to Sportskeeda during a team media session, the Frenchman said:

“No upgrades. No upgrades this weekend. On a track like Miami engine will be extremely important. When I see all the long straights, we are going to spend a lot of time on full load and you gotta have an engine with big lungs to pull you through these straights. Thats going to be key and we will find out tomorrow how we doing.”

PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 @PierreGASLY



I’m excited to share with you all my new series of NFTs celebrating my different helmet designs, which will grow over time as I race with more and more designs 🏼



gasly.infinitynft.net Miami helmet reveal, but make it NFTI’m excited to share with you all my new series of NFTs celebrating my different helmet designs, which will grow over time as I race with more and more designs Miami helmet reveal, but make it NFT 😉I’m excited to share with you all my new series of NFTs celebrating my different helmet designs, which will grow over time as I race with more and more designs👇🏼gasly.infinitynft.net https://t.co/8MbyCKp0G4

While the team has suffered from reliability issues in the past, they are bringing no upgrades to Miami, according to Pierre Gasly’s statement. The Frenchman feels the engine will play a big role in performance at the new circuit.

Pierre Gasly feels the AT03 will have difficulties in the high-speed section of the Miami circuit

The AlphaTauri driver feels that despite the high-speed section of the circuit being the best section, it will be tough on the AT03. The first section of the circuit is tricky and the low downforce nature of the track makes it difficult for their car. The French driver is reported to have completed approximately 130 laps on the simulator around the Miami circuit.

Describing the track characteristics and their effect on the AT03, Pierre Gasly said:

“Its going to be a low downforce track, thats why the first part of the track which is very high-speed is probably the best compromise around the track. But clearly that high-speed section is going be quite tough with this car.”

Scuderia AlphaTauri @AlphaTauriF1



our latest Behind the Visor episode dives into it! so what are our drivers doing when they say they're on the simulator? 🤔our latest Behind the Visor episode dives into it! so what are our drivers doing when they say they're on the simulator? 🤔 our latest Behind the Visor episode dives into it! 👇 https://t.co/CNMG2xE9pW

The Frenchman was able to hold off many drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, and lead a DRS train for the majority of the Imola GP. However, he was unable to finish in the points and crossed the finish line in 11th place. He is currently outscored by his Japanese team-mate Yuki Tsunoda due to reliability issues in the previous races.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi