“We come back stronger”: James Vowles pens fiery note amid Williams F1’s strong start to 2025

Williams F1 team principal, James Vowles, took the opportunity before today's race at the Miami International Autodrome to write a short piece about the performance of his team this weekend, as well as the agenda for the main event. Vowles shared his feelings of pride for the team's ability to bounce back, after the sprint race saw one driver fail to finish and another penalized out of the points. Now, as both drivers sit in the Top 10 of the grid, the team boss highlighted the goal to keep them there at the end of the race.

Vowles posted his thoughts on his X account earlier today, also mentioning the risk of rain that looms over the race.

"What I love about this team is that even when we are kicked down, we come back stronger. It was great to see the whole team fired up and wanting to show the world that we have a fast car this weekend.

"It was a perfectly executed Qualifying and yesterday's result is an incredibly rewarding one. We’ve got a good car for the race today - we have to acknowledge that there are fast cars behind us - but our job is to get two cars in the points.

"As a warning…there is rain on the radar, again. It’s all to play for," the Williams team boss wrote.

The Williams drivers each faced their ups and downs yesterday. While Alex Albon was in fourth place when the checkered flag waved at the end of the Sprint, he was penalized after the race for failing to stay above the minimum time under Safety Car conditions, dropping him down to 11th place. During qualifying later, he put in a lap time of 1:26.682s in Q3 to cement a P7 start.

Carlos Sainz suffered a crash during the sprint race, which saw him make contact with the barrier and limp back to the pits into retirement. But, after a strong Q3 performance of 1:26.569s, the Spaniard will be starting today's race from P6.

Williams' drivers share their pride of being in good positions for the race

Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz of Williams are interviewed on the beach set prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami on May 02, 2025 - Source: Getty

Speaking after the qualifying sessions yesterday, both the Williams drivers shared their joy of being in good starting positions for today's final event of the Miami Grand Prix weekend. While Alex Albon stressed how having both cars next to each other puts them in a position to work together, Carlos Sainz shared how the lap times being close to those of Max Verstappen, who starts on pole, is a good sign.

"It's going to be interesting. I think the good thing is we've got both cars next to each other, so we can play with strategies," Albon said. [via F1]

"I think it must have been a good lap because to be only three-tenths away from pole has to be a good job. Very happy, very proud, things are going well and a very good position to start tomorrow," Sainz shared.

The lights will go out for the Miami Grand Prix main event at 4:00 pm local time.

