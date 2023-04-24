McLaren CEO Zak Brown has said that despite dropping Daniel Ricciardo from the team last year, they would love to see the Australian back on the grid soon.

Ricciardo spent two relatively unsuccessful seasons at the British team where he struggled to find his best form despite getting a win at Monza 2021. McLaren terminated his contract and replaced him with Australian rookie Oscar Piastri.

Speaking to F1.com, Brown said:

"I think we're all big Daniel fans … he lights up a room when he walks in and smiles, and I don't think he knows exactly why it didn't click (with McLaren).

"Sometimes drivers just need to recharge their batteries. Fernando did, and Alain Prost did over the years, so hopefully Daniel will get an opportunity to go and try and win his ninth Grand Prix, and many more, because I think we'd all love to see him back on the grid on a regular basis.”

"It doesn’t scare me; it's always been like that" - Daniel Ricciardo

The Australian said that a dearth of top seats does not scare him and that he still wants to get a seat with a top team. In an interview with Top Gear, Daniel Ricciardo said:

"It doesn’t scare me. It’s always been like that. And I knew this was going to be a risk obviously removing myself from a seat. But I think it’s clear what I don’t want. I don’t want (just) any seat next year. … I don’t want to just start from zero, and kind of build my (F1) career from scratch.

"It’s not coming from an arrogant place, but ’I’m just past that. I don’t think that’s going to stimulate me or give me that second wind I’m looking for. So it makes the top seats even scarcer. But that’s where I know I will be able to perform at my best and thrive.

The Red Bull reserve driver added:

"The first day back at Red Bull in the simulator was the most fun I’ve ever had driving a simulator, which is crazy, especially because at this point in my career that’s normally the boring work. But Simon (Rennie), my engineer at the time at Red Bull, he’s running the sim now. So it was like we were back in the routine of 2018, and mate, I loved it.

It will be interesting to see if Daniel Ricciardo gets a seat at a top team, as all of them have drivers on long-term contracts.

Poll : 0 votes