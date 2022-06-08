"We didn’t have any cars splitting in half" - Former F1 driver shoots down Max Verstappen's comments over risking his life in Indy 500

When asked if he had any intention of chasing the Triple Crown at the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this month, Max Verstappen stated that he had no desire to risk his life by taking part in the Indy 500.

IndyCar racer and former F1 driver Alexander Rossi was not convinced by the reasoning and said that was "cop-out." The American referenced Mick Schumacher's crash at the 2022 Monaco GP and Romain Grosjean's nasty crash at the 2020 Bahrain GP, both of which saw their cars split into two.

As reported by PlanetF1, Rossi spoke about Max Verstappen's extreme views on the Indy 500 and his perceived differences between the series and F1. He said:

“I was that guy as well. I think, when you are on a trajectory for Formula 1 and your entire world revolves around F1, it’s a sad state in the sense that other racing really doesn’t exist to you. It’s such a single-track focus you have in order to get there. I was the same way – I knew what the Indy 500 was but I didn’t ever really pay attention to it. But then, when you come and you have the opportunity to do it, it truly is an incredibly special event. Not only in motorsports but just globally, like it’s the largest single-day sporting event on Earth, right? So to have the opportunity to compete in that…in a sense, it’s more dangerous maybe, but we had four crashes and we didn’t have any cars splitting in half. You can’t say that about the Monaco Grand Prix, right? I think the safety argument is kind of a cop-out.”

He further said:

“I think Romain [Grosjean] is someone that’s really good to talk to about it. Obviously, he had his incredibly dramatic and scary incident in Bahrain a couple of years ago. He thought long and hard about what he was going to do with his future and he shared that his passion for motorsports and racing has been renewed with a new car and he feels completely safe in the cars. It’s all relative, I think, at the end of the day, so those answers don’t surprise me, but that doesn’t mean I agree with them.”

After his time at F1, Grosjean moved to the NTT IndyCar Series and is competing for Andretti Autosport.

Max Verstappen hints at retirement from F1 at the end of his contract with Red Bull

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen recently hinted that he might quit F1 at the end of his contract with Red Bull, emphasizing that he had no intention of racing for any other team on the grid.

As reported by PlanetF1, the Dutchman said:

“I’m not planning on changing teams. I’m happy here and they are happy with me. But I haven’t made up my mind what I will do after 2028. I might stop.”

Red Bull announced a record contract with Verstappen, keeping him with the team until the end of the 2028 season.

