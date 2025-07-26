“We were very draggy”: Alex Albon opens up on Williams’ changes before dream qualifying result

Alex Albon has opened up on the setup changes that the Williams Racing team made to its car ahead of the qualifying session. The 29-year-old highlighted the major change he and the team made to the FW47 challenger, which translated to his impressive qualifying session.The Thai-British driver, who endured a forgettable Sprint qualifying and Sprint race—where he qualified and finished in 16th place—made a mega leap in qualifying for the main Grand Prix. Albon, who has largely outperformed his Williams Racing teammate Carlos Sainz, strung together an impressive session to qualify in fifth place for the main race.Sharing his thoughts on what changes were made to the car during his interaction with the media, he stated:“So we dropped downforce after the sprint race, because we were very draggy. We were the slowest car down the straights this morning, and it just means that tyre prep becomes even more important, because you slide the tyre more when you drop downforce.It was really hard for us to get the full lap. It was really easy to go quicker at the beginning of the lap, and then if you overdrove it, you would then lose the lap time kind of from Turn 10 onwards,” Alex Albon concluded.The change to the downforce setup for Alex Albon appeared to yield massive results, as he not only qualified in fifth place, but also equalled his best-ever qualifying result for the Williams Racing team.The former Red Bull Racing driver will now aim to convert his impressive qualifying start into an equally impressive race result for the Grove-based outfit.Alex Albon aims a joke at George Russell after Belgian GP qualifyingFollowing his impressive qualifying session, Alex Albon took time to aim a subtle joke at George Russell. The Williams Racing driver shared his thoughts on qualifying with a post on X, while subtly taunting the Mercedes driver.Albon qualified in fifth place, just ahead of Russell, who could only manage sixth. The 29-year-old wrote:“Let’s GOOO P5!!! So happy with that one 🇧🇪💪💪 No @GeorgeRussell63 I won’t be buying dinner this time.”The subtle joke aimed at Russell stems from the pair’s earlier outing during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend. At the Monte Carlo street race, both drivers had qualified in a similar order. However, Alex Albon was forced to hold off the Mercedes driver in an attempt to build a gap large enough to allow him and his teammate Sainz to complete a pit stop without losing track position, much to the frustration of Russell.Albon eventually opted to take his friend Russell out for dinner as a light-hearted gesture for his slightly questionable driving approach at Monaco. However, a repeat of such is not expected at the Belgian Grand Prix, given the layout of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.