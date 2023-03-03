“We are even more eager than they are”: Carlos Sainz sets his sight to win the championship with Ferrari 

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz claims the Scuderia team is even more eager to win in 2023 than the fans. The Spaniard claims his team had a successful testing period in Bahrain last week and is ready for the first race of the season this weekend.

Sainz got his first taste of a championship-winning car in 2022 but failed to capitalize on the opportunity due to Ferrari's mechanical and strategic issues. The former McLaren driver claims he is more prepared to fight for the title this time around.

Carlos Sainz News @CSainzNews 🗞 Carlos about the new season:



“The races with errors compromised my season. I gave a lot of importance to the tests, so we are ready for the first race. I tell the fans that we will give our best version, we are even more eager than they are for Ferrari to have a great year.” 🗞 Carlos about the new season:“The races with errors compromised my season. I gave a lot of importance to the tests, so we are ready for the first race. I tell the fans that we will give our best version, we are even more eager than they are for Ferrari to have a great year.” https://t.co/Tfz0yesnaZ

The driver is more committed than ever to fighting for the title and has reportedly been training well in advance for the new season.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Carlos Sainz said:

“The races with errors compromised my season. I gave a lot of importance to the tests, so we are ready for the first race. I tell the fans that we will give our best version, we are even more eager than they are for Ferrari to have a great year.”

There are also reports that suggest Ferrari's 2023 challenger is currently better suited to Sainz's driving style compared to Leclerc's. This makes the Spaniard the early favorite within the team.

Carlos Sainz given big boost by new team principal

Carlos Sainz @Carlossainz55 🏼🌶



-

#Carlossainz 5 km race test yesterday. Great job @P1_Coach on helping me achieve and push my fitness goals! This is the tip of the iceberg of a long and tough pre season training program. Very happy with the results…we are ready to go racing!🏼🌶 5 km race test yesterday. Great job @P1_Coach on helping me achieve and push my fitness goals! This is the tip of the iceberg of a long and tough pre season training program. Very happy with the results…we are ready to go racing! 💪🏼🌶-#Carlossainz https://t.co/y23ByfiKOj

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has been given a major boost by his new team principal Fred Vasseur ahead of the upcoming 2023 F1 season. The Italian team parted ways with former team boss Mattia Binotto after the Italian failed to lead the team to success, despite having a competitive car.

Vasseur recently claimed that he was instrumental in putting Sainz in touch with Renault when he worked for the French team back in the day. The former Sauber man also claimed that he tried to bring Sainz to Alfa Romeo, expressing immense confidence in the Spaniard's abilities as a driver.

Speaking to the Italian wing of Motorsport.com, Fred Vasseur said of Carlos Sainz:

"Some people know this story, but not all. When I was at Renault, I was the first to put Carlos in touch with the team, and even when I moved to Sauber, I tried to have him with us. I think this is enough to confirm the confidence I have in his qualities. I am convinced that he is a very strong rider."

It will be interesting to see how the Spaniard's 2023 campaign plays out in times to come.

Poll : 0 votes