"We didn't even touch": Max Verstappen shares his surprise at being investigated for the Lewis Hamilton incident

Max Verstappen expressed surprise over the investigation into his incident with Lewis Hamilton during the Hungarian GP. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, after the race, the Dutchman felt there was no need for scrutiny, as no contact was made between the two.

The moment in question occurred on lap 30, when the 2021 title rivals nearly collided as Verstappen made a move down the inside, forcing Hamilton off track to avoid contact. Following the race, the four-time world champion was summoned by the stewards and spent approximately 20 minutes in their office. Ultimately, the stewards decided to take no further action since there had been no contact between the drivers.

Max Verstappen remarked that there wasn’t much to discuss and was surprised the incident had even been investigated. He suggested that Hamilton wasn’t particularly bothered by the manoeuvre either, noting that the Brit seemed more disappointed with his overall performance and result.

Asked by Sportskeeda after the race about the discussion in the stewards' room, Max Verstappen replied:

“Well, the thing is that nothing happened. We didn't even touch. That's the thing. So for me it's a bit difficult to understand why we have the investigation after the race. We explained our side. Well, Lewis is not there, but we explained our sides of the story. I don't think Lewis actually felt a lot for it because if he really felt something for it, then of course he's there in the stewards' room, right? So I think both of us didn't have the best of weekends, anyway, you know, so that's just that one little thing. What is more important is that we have to look at our performance, which was not good.”

Max Verstappen finished the race in ninth place, while Lewis Hamilton ended up outside the points in 12th. Both drivers shared a common frustration: underwhelming car performance and results that fell short of expectations.

Max Verstappen believes Lewis Hamilton might have taken evasive action to avoid contact

Max Verstappen feels Lewis Hamilton may have reacted late to his move down the inside, which led the Brit to go wide as an evasive measure to avoid contact. He suggested that Hamilton might have only realised at the last moment that Verstappen was on the inside line, prompting him to run off-track.

Regardless, the four-time world champion maintained that since there was no contact between the two, the incident was not worth further discussion or investigation.

Asked by Sportskeeda to describe the incident on track from his opinion, Max Verstappen replied:

“Well, nothing, I mean I went for a move up the inside because it's a fast corner, but downforce is a bit more under control anyway, I think he realised very late that I was up the inside there. So then he had turned out of it a little bit, and then of course went off the track, and that was it. Yeah, we didn’t touch nothing happens.”

Despite the disappointing outcome, Verstappen remains third in the drivers’ championship with 187 points, trailing Lando Norris by 88 points and championship leader Oscar Piastri by 97 points. In the constructors’ championship, Red Bull Racing currently sits fourth with 194 points.

