"We found out a lot of interesting things" - Pierre Gasly performing pit lane starts to experiment with his AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly has had quite an underwhelming first half of the 2022 F1 season so far. The Frenchman, however, revealed that he is pleased with AlphaTauri's experimentation through different set-ups coupled with his pit lane starts.

Gasly started the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP last weekend from the pit lane after having his engine changed and quickly made it up to twelfth. The 26-year-old used the pit lane to start experimenting in different directions with the car set-up, but once again failed to score a championship point. AlphaTauri have finished outside the top 10 in the last five races, making these experimentations imperative to start improving.

Post-2022 F1 Hungarian GP, Pierre Gasly was quoted by Motorsport to have said:

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve tried a few set-up directions and by starting from the pit lane we decided to do a few things to undo. We went back to things that we did at the beginning of the season and we found a lot of interesting things. Performance-wise we were better than on Friday and also compared to previous weekends, so it’s interesting data.”

“From the pit lane I have to say that I’m quite happy to have made it to P12 to have. At the moment McLaren and Alpine are just too fast for us and Aston Martin also seems to pick up the pace a bit on race day. I’m positive for Sunday, even though we’re still a long way from where we would like to be.”

Pierre Gasly happy with "some good signs of performance" for AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly finished the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP in 12th after starting the race from the pit lane, making it his 10th race without a championship point. Regardless, the Frenchman is pleased with AlphaTauri's progress so far and is cautiously optimistic when it comes to the second half of the season.

Speaking about the race at Hungaroring, he said:

“I think in the end I was happy to start from the back and try to understand a bit more of our package. Right now, we know we haven’t performed like we should. And it’s still not great, but at least there are some good signs of performance.”

When asked whether he believes AlphaTauri's lack of access to resources as compared to the likes of Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes is a contributing factor to the team's struggles, the 26-year-old said:

“I would say yes. Compared to big teams like Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull, we know what they’ve built up over the last ten years in terms of facilities, people, and resources. They’re more efficient. But at the same time, I think we have very, very good people and also the right tools to be competitive. To be honest I don’t have an answer as to why we struggle more in midfield than other teams, because I do I don’t think we’re missing anything at the core of the team.”

Pierre Gasly currently stands 13th in the drivers' standings with 16 points to his name.

