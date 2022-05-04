"We have found several directions for improving the car" - Mercedes 'can't wait to see' how its learnings play out over the upcoming races

Mercedes secured mixed results at the Imola Grand Prix with a fourth-place finish for George Russell and thirteenth for Lewis Hamilton. The team is now reportedly set to "conduct experiments" using all its learnings over the past two weeks.

As reported by PlanetF1, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff revealed that the outfit is gearing up for significant improvements with hopes of coming back stronger. He said:

“It was a very difficult weekend for us in Imola. George [Russell] did a great job to finish P4 from an unpromising starting position but with Lewis [Hamilton], we didn’t give him the tools or track position to show his true pace. Since we returned from Italy, we’ve learned as much from the weekend as we can and, in parallel, our learning has continued in the wind tunnel and simulations. We have found several directions for improving the car, and we will be conducting experiments in Miami to correlate those simulations, and hopefully confirm the development path for the coming races.”

The Austrian emphasized that the drivers and the rest of the team have been working relentlessly in preparations for the Miami Grand Prix. Wolff said:

“Both drivers have been working in the simulator ahead of Miami and the factories have been busy producing updates for the next races. The saying ‘smooth seas do not make good sailors’ comes to mind. This team has shown its resilience over many years and the difficult start to this season has lit a fire within every team member, determined to put it right.”

Describing his expectations from the upcoming inaugural Miami Grand Prix, he added, saying:

“Miami is an exciting new challenge and a complete step into the unknown. The track looks demanding, with a real mix of low and high-speed corners, and it’s set to be a spectacular showcase for the sport to our growing US fanbase. So, we’re set for a fantastic event, and we can’t wait to see how it all plays out.”

Mercedes currently stands third in the constructors' standings, with a total of 77 points. The Brackley-based team is expected to soon face a threat from McLaren, who are quickly catching up.

"It's super exciting" - Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton on the upcoming Miami Grand Prix

The 2022 Miami Grand Prix marks the second racing event added to the F1 calendar to be hosted in the United States. F1 is experiencing exponential growth in popularity in the country and Lewis Hamilton could not be more thrilled to go racing in front of all the American fans in Florida.

As reported by formula1.com, the Briton described the weekend as "an experience" for everyone, including the fans and teams, saying:

“There are massive sporting fans out there. And I mean, Miami is going to be an experience for all of us, for the racing community, for those that are the fans out there that are watching, the fans that are going to be flying in that maybe have never been there before. The US has a lot to offer in that space. So, it’s super exciting.”

Mercedes have had a difficult start to the season but will certainly hope to turn around their fortunes in the upcoming race.

