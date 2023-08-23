“We have hired some quality people”: Ferrari team principal says announcement regarding new key personnel ‘will arrive soon’

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur mentioned they have hired new personnel to take them forward in the coming years whose appointments will be announced very soon.

The Italian team has been very actively hiring key F1 personnel from other teams to take their current project ahead and make them world champions in the future. Vasseur claimed that the process has been very long and the new recruits will start joining them from the first day of next year onwards.

Speaking with Motorsport Italy, the Ferrari team boss said:

“It is a very long process, there are people who will join us in a couple of months, others who will start working from January 1, 2024, and still others in July 2024 and even some at the beginning of 2025. It will take a long time, and sometimes even a little frustrating, you get the feeling that you are working on a scenario that will bring results in a long time."

"We must continue like this, I think we have signed some quality people, but I won't name names until we have found an agreement also with the teams in which this personnel is still active. These are delicate passages, and confidentiality is essential. But I can say that the first official announcements will arrive soon."

Ferrari team boss reviews the first half of the season

Frederic Vasseur also reflected on the first half of the season and pointed out that the team have been able to sometimes challenge Red Bull in the qualifying sessions. He claimed that the team is currently in a battle for P2 in the championship against the likes of Mercedes, Aston Martin, McLaren, and Alpine.

Vasseur said:

“We are in the group behind Red Bull. Sometimes in qualifying we even fought with them, but up to now, it has never been possible in the race. Us, Mercedes, Aston Martin, McLaren, sometimes even Alpine, we can contend for the front row, and this makes the challenge very exciting because when we take to the track we never know if we will be second or tenth."

The Ferrari team boss also spoke about the team's chances in the upcoming two race weekends and added:

"In the current situation, it would be wrong to make too many predictions, we are all so close that it is very difficult to predict whether we will be in good shape at Zandvoort or Monza."

It will be interesting to see if Ferrari can finish as the second-fastest team for the second year in a row.