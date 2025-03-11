"We have ideas": Max Verstappen makes his feelings known about the start of the 2025 F1 season in Australia

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen is optimistic of better results in the 2025 F1 season as he gears up for the Australian Grand Prix. The Dutchman claimed that Red Bull has ideas to improve their performance after analyzing the results of the pre-season test.

Ad

Verstappen will be entering the 2025 season as the defending champion. In a hard-fought 2024 season, he held a lead of 63 points to claim his fourth title in a row. However, his team, Red Bull, wasn't that fortunate.

They lost the constructors championship to McLaren and finished third in the standings, below Ferrari.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2025 season, Verstappen appeared optimistic. He stated that his team has some ideas in mind to improve performance and stay a mile ahead of the rivals.

Ad

Trending

In a press release, Max Verstappen said:

"We have ideas about what we can do and how we can take on what we learned at Testing, so we will see how we go when we start driving on the track. We have been analyzing the data and working on where we can make improvements and can work to optimize things further. We are ready to get started up again, and I am excited to get the season underway."

Ad

During the pre-season test held at Bahrain last month, Red Bull reported some problems with reliability. Technical director Pierre Wache admitted that the test wasn't as smooth as previously anticipated.

Verstappen echoed a similar sentiment, saying the RB21 needs a lot of work to perform consistently. With days left for the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, Red Bull is likely running out of time to fix their issues.

This year will be particularly more challenging for Verstappen as competition in the front of the grid is building up. Moreover, he will have a new teammate in Liam Lawson, who is inexperienced, with only 11 race starts under his belt.

Ad

Max Verstappen's assessment on RB21 revealed by father Jos Verstappen

Max Verstappen [L] with dad Jos Verstappen [C] (Image Source: Getty)

Max Verstappen drove Red Bull's 2025 season challenger RB21 around the Bahrain circuit during the pre-season test held last month. His father, Jos Verstappen, revealed that his son was satisfied with the car on day one but didn't get the same feel on the following day.

Ad

Talking to GP Blog, Jos said:

"The first day of testing Max was super satisfied. Then they changed parts again, and you name it. Then he found the feeling a bit less with the car. Then they went back to how he was on Wednesday, but he didn't get the feeling he had on Wednesday anymore. That just makes it harder to figure out where you stand."

Max Verstappen did say that RB21 needs some work to match up to rivals. The 2025 F1 season begins on March 16, where RB21's true colors will likely be unleashed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback