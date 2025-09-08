"We'll come back fighting": Carlos Sainz's boss optimistic after bittersweet Monza result

Williams' boss James Vowles has kept a positive outlook following Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon's 2025 Italian GP outing. The Thai-British driver ended the race in P7, whereas Sainz just missed out on the top 10 with a P11 finish.

Both Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz were knocked out in Q2 of the qualifying session, which meant that they started the race from outside the top 10.

Despite this, the duo performed decently in the race, and Albon even made it to seventh place ahead of Gabriel Bortoleto, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, and Isack Hadjar. Sainz could also have ended up in the points had he not had a late incident with Haas driver Oliver Bearman, where the two spun following an on-track incident.

In line with how the event turned out a bit bittersweet for the Williams Racing team, James Vowles gave his take on X shortly after the end of the Monza race:

"Monza was a great result from Alex with a P7 and some important points against our competitors in what will be a very close-fought championship. We had a fast racing car today, and what that demonstrates is, we’ve got to get qualifying right in such a tight grid.

"Alex drove a faultless race on the Hard tyres, we played the team game with Carlos. Carlos didn’t put a foot wrong, he drove with great pace in the race but the accident with BEA cost him a points finish. Carlos will be frustrated but at moments like these we pull together and become better as a team. We’ll come back fighting in Baku."

After the first 16 rounds of the 2025 Formula 1 season, Williams is in fifth place in the constructors' championship with 86 points.

Carlos Sainz's take on 'difficult' outing at 2025 Italian GP

F1 Grand Prix of Italy

Carlos Sainz has not had the best of times in the 2025 F1 season. He has proved second best against his teammate, Alex Albon, and the situation was similar at the end of the Italian GP.

In line with his difficult day at the track, Sainz said in the post-race interviews, via F1:

"We were the last of the medium starters I think and it was always going to be difficult to make a comeback on the same strategy as everyone in front of me but we actually extended the medium quite a long way and we were doing a good comeback on the hard."

Carlos Sainz is in 18th place in the drivers' standings, having scored 16 points. He is behind Oliver Bearman, and when compared to Alex Albon, the Spaniard is quite a way back. Albon is in seventh place in the drivers' standings, having amassed an impressive 70 points.

Taking into consideration how much Sainz has struggled in 2025, the remaining races of the campaign will be important for him to amass a decent number of points.

