Haas will try to fight Williams in 2021

Haas' situation in the 2021 season can only be described as complicated. The team has the slowest car on the grid and are not willing to allocate any further resources to this year's car. However, they also have two rookie drivers raring to make an impression in Formula 1. However, with nobody to race but each other, Mazepin and Schumacher will severely lack the experience to fight in the midfield in 2022.

Team principal Guenther Steiner remained pragmatic when speaking about Haas' prospects for the 2021 season. Mincing no words, the Italian revealed the team's realistic objectives for the season:

"I would say if we can take the fight to Williams that's about it. You know, and I am very realistic about that. And we are not putting any effort into doing anything more than that."

Steiner revealed that the focus was for the rookie drivers to get comfortable racing in Formula 1:

"I think the biggest amount we can get out of the car [is] to get our drivers prepared or get them prepared better, just get them the experience and that is what we want to do so they are ready when we have a better car and that is just how our plan is for this year."

The Haas drivers will learn from their mistakes: Steiner

*initiates Attenborough voice*



"Here we see a wild Mick Schumacher in his natural habitat, the Formula 1 paddock."#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/qZVzIi4sWo — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) April 1, 2021

Speaking about the Bahrain Grand Prix, Guenther Steiner was accommodating to his drivers and felt that both will learn from the mistakes they made on their first weekend in Formula 1.

Nikita Mazepin had a tough outing in Bahrain. The Russian spun in qualifying before enjoying the shortest debut in Formula 1 in 19 years.

Advertisement

Mick Schumacher, the son of Michael Schumacher, also had a spin during the safety car restart in the race but continued running and didn't make mistakes since.

Guenther Steiner is focusing on driver development throughout the season, which is the correct decision. However, the experience gained at the back of the grid is insignificant compared to racing in the midfield. The two rookies will drive without pressure this season, however, if Haas suddenly becomes competitive in 2022, can the youngsters cope with the tight Formula 1 midfield?

Also read: Nikita Mazepin had F1's shortest debut in two decades