“We love that kind of on-the-edge feeling”: Alex Albon opens up about what makes the Australian GP venue so exciting

Williams driver Alex Albon has praised the Australian GP, claiming he loves the "on-the-edge" feeling the track provides. The Thai-British driver finished among the points in Melbourne last year after his team went with a bold strategy.

The sport is all set to return to the iconic semi-street circuit at Albert Park this weekend. This time around, the track will feature four DRS zones, making it one of the fastest tracks on the calendar.

High-speed tracks tend to suit Albon's challenger given its low drag nature, making the circuit at Albert Park a good one for the British team.

Speaking about the upcoming GP at the Williams pop-up event, Albon said:

"We have good memories of this track (Albert Park). It seems to suit us, more than other circuits. And, as a driver it feels great - it's really high speed, it's a street circuit. So, for us, we enjoy that and we feel like we have to be slightly out of our comfort zone to be on the limit."

He added:

"There are some circuits, like a good example: Paul Ricard. It's kind of a circuit that when you are on the limit there is no emotion to it because it feels like you are in a car park, but when you come to Melbourne for example, there is a bit more at risk, and a bit more to play for and we love that kind of on the edge feeling."

Alex Albon on Max Verstappen's 'unique' ability

According to Alex Albon, who used to be Max Verstappen's teammate, the Dutchman possesses an exceptional talent for consistently performing at his peak level on every lap, a quality that sets him apart from his competitors on the grid.

The two drivers were paired together at Red Bull during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, but Albon struggled to match the performance of the now two-time world champion.

Albon also commended Verstappen for his adaptability, noting that he can adjust his driving style to suit different cars with ease. Despite a challenging start to the 2022 season, the Dutchman managed to overcome his difficulties and claim his second consecutive championship title with relative ease.

The Williams driver also lauded the 25-year-old's connection with his engineers, claiming that his relationship with them makes it easy to set up a good car.

Speaking to the media about Verstappen's ability, Albon said:

“I’d say, obviously there’s just the pure time level. The way that he drives the car as well, it’s clearly quick but it’s not easy to drive and I’m sure you’ve heard that from a few people but it is true. And I think there’s some drivers who possibly have been a bit more comfortable in different ways, he’s very adaptable in how he can drive."

It will be interesting to keep an eye on Verstappen's career over the course of the next few years.

