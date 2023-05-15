“We're making good progress”: Michael Andretti already ‘building a team’ as F1 deadline nears

Former racing driver Michael Andretti is making headlines as the deadline approaches for applications to enter the Formula One championship in 2025.

Andretti, who has achieved success in various motorsport disciplines, including IndyCar, is determined to establish a new team and venture into the highly competitive world of Formula One.

With the imminent deadline for 2025 entries, Michael Andretti is leaving no stone unturned in assembling a team that will vie for success in Formula One. Partnering with Cadillac, Andretti has already begun building his team and meticulously

"We're making good progress," stated Andretti following the Miami Grand Prix. "Submitting our paperwork this week and hopefully getting an answer by mid-July. We're already building a team as we speak."

Andretti's decision to enter Formula One stems from recent changes in the championship, including a possible increase in the number of teams from 10 to 12 from the 2025 season. This creates an opportune time for new teams to enter the sport and capitalize on improved competitiveness and heightened fan interest.

Overall, Michael Andretti's ambitious pursuit of establishing a new team for entry into Formula One showcases his determination and passion for motorsports. With and attention to detail, he aims to create a successful team ready to compete at the highest level of competition.

A look at Andretti's history with the grid

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 23: Mario Andretti and his son Michael stand on the grid prior to the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 23, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports, Michael Andretti is accelerating his plans to establish a Formula One team. The racing legend, who has a successful career as a driver with 42 wins and a championship title in the CART IndyCar Series, is the son of racing icon .

Andretti formed 'Andretti Autosport' after he stopped competing as a driver, and over the years, his team has won multiple IndyCar Series championships.

With his entry partnered with Cadillac into Formula One, Andretti brings a wealth of achievement and knowledge from many motorsport disciplines. Due to his success in the IndyCar series, Andretti enjoys a high level of respect in the racing community. He will look to duplicate this success in Formula One with his calculated approach, tenacity, and understanding.

In reference to his and his father's legacy in Formula One, Andretti stated:

"It would be awesome to have the Andretti name back in F1. That and Cadillac would be awesome."

The potential entry of Michael Andretti's team into Formula One alongside Cadillac . As new teams join the grid and fresh competition emerges, fans worldwide continue to be captivated by Formula One's allure.

The fact that Andretti is committed to building a team for 2025 highlights how dynamic this sport is as a platform for ambitious motorsport ventures.

Michael Andretti's pursuit of establishing a Formula One team is . As we approach the deadline for 2025 F1 entries, Andretti's efforts reflect his determination to thrive within this highly competitive arena by assembling a skilled team while leveraging his racing pedigree.

Although obstacles may arise on this journey ahead, there is no doubt that fans are eagerly anticipating further developments as we witness potential new chapters unfold within Michael Andretti's illustrious motorsport career - one that could potentially see him competing against established F1 powerhouses.

