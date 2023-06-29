"We're not satisfied with Nyck de Vries": Pressure increases on the F1 rookie as Helmut Marko openly calls out the Dutchman

Woes continue for F1 rookie Nyck de Vries in his debut season with AlphaTauri. The rookie Dutchman has struggled to find his footing in the highly competitive world of Formula 1, experiencing a series of disappointing performances that have left him languishing at the bottom of the championship table with zero points to his name.

De Vries's best finish this season has been 12th, far from the result that was expected from him at the start of the season. As the season progresses, doubts surrounding his abilities have grown, and rumors of potential replacements have swirled around the paddock. Speculation has centered on Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo, known for his impressive track record, as well as the rising star of the Red Bull Junior Team, Liam Lawson, replacing the 28-year-old.

The mounting pressure on De Vries has reached a new level after Red Bull's consultant, Helmut Marko, openly acknowledged the Dutchman's poor form throughout the season. In a frank statement, Marko conceded that the team was not satisfied with de Vries, declaring:

"We're not satisfied with Nyck de Vries, we'll look into that."

As the F1 season unfolds, the pressure on Nyck de Vries to prove himself and silence his critics will only intensify. He must quickly find a way to turn his fortunes around if he hopes to salvage his debut season and demonstrate his worth in the fiercely competitive world of Formula 1.

Marko satisfied with Yuki Tsunoda, pressure on Nyck de Vries

Though unimpressed by how the season has panned out for Nyck de Vries so far, Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko has earmarked Yuki Tsunoda, the young Japanese protege of the AlphaTauri Formula 1 team, as a future prospect.

Despite Tsunoda currently occupying the seventeenth spot on the F1 table with only two points to his name, Marko believes the 23-year-old driver has displayed glimpses of his immense potential throughout the season and deserves his place in the AlphaTauri team.

Tsunoda's debut season has been a mix of ups and downs. While his position in the championship standings may not be among the most impressive, he has shown moments of brilliance that have impressed both fans and experts alike. With two top-10 finishes so far this season, including races in Australia and Azerbaijan, Tsunoda has demonstrated his ability to compete at a high level.

Marko, known for his keen eye for talent, expressed his admiration for Tsunoda's performances despite the unfortunate results and penalties that have hindered his progress. Highlighting the Japanese driver's potential and acknowledging the challenging circumstances he has faced, Marko said:

"Yuki is having a very good season, with unfortunate results and penalties - but the performances are good."

As the season progresses, it remains to be seen what the future holds for both Nyck de Vries and Yuki Tsunoda. The pressure on Nyck de Vries will undoubtedly increase following Marko's public admission of the team's dissatisfaction with his performances. The Dutchman will need to find a way to turn things around quickly if he hopes to salvage his debut season and prove his worth in Formula 1.

On the other hand, Tsunoda has shown enough potential to warrant continued support from the team and could see himself with a shot at a Red Bull seat in the future if he continues to impress.

