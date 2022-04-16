"We're still trying to understand the car" - Nicholas Latifi caught off guard by Williams' unpredictability in 2022 F1 season

Nicholas Latifi claims the Williams car is struggling with balance issues and its unpredictability has caught him off-guard several times. The Canadian believes the team is still trying to understand the package to be able to maximize its performance.

Speaking after the Australian GP, the Canadian said:

“As a team and on the personal side, we’re still trying to understand the car. It’s kind of, let’s say, performance envelope and the limitations, and it’s obvious we’re not where we want to be as a team.”

Nicholas Latifi has not had the ideal start to his 2022 season and his crash with Lance Stroll in qualifying in Melbourne hasn’t helped him either. The Canadian crashed out of the Saudi Arabian race and in Melbourne he finished 16th when his teammate Alex Albon finished tenth.

Describing the performance struggles, the Williams driver said:

“[We are] not only struggling with overall downforce but also the balance of the car. It’s quite tricky at the moment It caught me out a few times with the unpredictability we’re having, so it’s still learning a lot every session we do.”

The billionaire Canadian has been aided by his financial backing, but since his debut, his performances have not been able to lure the general audience. Bemoaning the struggles with his car, the Williams driver will have to perform this year or this could be his final year in the sport, according to many critics.

Nicholas Latifi believes the tires cost him performance in Melbourne

The Canadian revealed that he struggled with tire performance on both the medium and hard tire compounds during the race. While his teammate Alex Albon was able to stretch his hard compound tires to 57 laps, Nicolas Latifi had two short stints on the same compound.

Speaking about his difficult start to the season in Melbourne, Nicholas Latifi said:

“It has been a real difficult start to the season. There is still quite a bit to find, we were just struggling with the balance and the pace. There was a lot going on with multiple safety cars and Virtual Safety Car periods. It seemed that we struggled with the tyres quite a lot, experiencing graining on both compounds and struggling to keep them in the right window.”

The Williams driver currently sits with zero points in the drivers' standings while his teammate has scored a solitary point. Albon, however, has not driven an F1 car since the 2020 season and his only connection with the sport last year was simulator work for the Red Bull F1 team.

