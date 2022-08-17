"We’re talking about building a winning culture here" - Aston Martin F1 team boss 'excited' for future following Fernando Alonso's entry

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack believes there will be a winning car ready for Fernando Alonso when he joins the team in 2023. The German team principal feels the team is aiming to deliver competitive results in the future.

Speaking in a team media release, Krack said:

“In the future, I see Aston Martin F1 as a team where success is the norm. I see a team that’s not surprised to be on the podium, that’s not surprised to be winning races. We need to reach a point where we’re constantly delivering excellent results on the track, but also believe in our ability to do so. We’re talking about building a winning culture here – this takes time – and, first, we have to develop a faster car.”

The Aston Martin team principal feels they will be able to claim podiums and victories in the future. Suggesting that the Silverstone squad is on track to build a faster car, Krack was positive that they will be delivering top-class results in due time.

Adding to the expectations from the team in the future, Krack said:

“Our journey has only just begun and there will be challenges, but the fighting spirit of Aston Martin F1 is second to none and born out of the passion of our people. It’s a team I’m incredibly proud to be a part of and I’m very excited for what the future holds.”

Fernando Alonso suspects Sebastian Vettel’s reasons for retiring from the sport and quitting Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso, who took a two-year hiatus from F1 in 2018 and 2019, claims the lack of a competitive car compelled him to take a break. The double champion, however, suspects Sebastian Vettel could have similar reasons why he has chosen to retire from the sport.

Reflecting upon his own reasons for taking a hiatus from the sport, Alonso said:

“I stopped in 2018, because I had bigger challenges in my head. I had the Le Mans, I had the IndyCar, I wanted to try cross country rally, so I [had] other challenges. In 2018, or '19, the possibilities that I had to race here in the paddock, they were not attractive. It was only one team winning; only [Valtteri] Bottas and [Lewis] Hamilton, they were fighting for each race and each pole position. So it was, for me, not the place to be and not a happy place, so I decided to stop. I don't know if that came to play into Sebastian's decision as well, having a competitive or non-competitive car.”

After peaking his career with Red Bull Racing where he claimed four titles, Vettel shared a similar journey with Alonso and Ferrari. Both champions were unsuccessful in claiming titles with the iconic Italian team.

The German champion claimed the podium in 2021 with Aston Martin but has struggled with performances in the 2022 season. After announcing his retirement, the four-time world champion will be replaced by the double world champion for the following season and beyond.

