"We're here to win" - Lewis Hamilton outlines goal for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton outlined his strategy for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race at the Jeddah Corniche circuit. The Briton explained how he plans to approach the race, and the team effort required to nail a good performance.

Speaking at the FIA post-qualifying press conference, Hamilton said:

“We’re here to win that's where all the preparation has been going towards. No doubt they’ll (Red Bull Racing) be quick tomorrow I think in the race. So collectively I think just being smart and working together as a team which Valtteri and I, and we all do exceptionally well.”

Lewis Hamilton clinched the 103rd pole of his career at the Jeddah circuit as title contender Max Verstappen clipped the wall on his flying lap. The Mercedes champion avoided kissing barriers or walls at the circuit, but his rival's final attempt was good enough to demote him to second had it been successful.

An anticlimactic end to the qualifying session helped Mercedes seal the front row on the grid for the race. However, Lewis Hamilton’s pole position is not a guarantee of a win in the Saudi Arabian race, which is being predicted to be a dramatic one.

Lewis Hamilton plans to enjoy the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race in the floodlights

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit is the third race in the 2021 F1 season, after the Bahrain Grand Prix at Sakhir and the Qatar Grand Prix at Losail, to be held in the night. It is, however, not the last of its kind this season, as the final race of the 2021 calendar, the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, will also proceed under the floodlights.

Speaking in the driver’s press conference, Lewis Hamilton shared his feelings for the race and said:

“So yeah I think I'll just enjoy it. It's a night race, it's a new track, lots of unknowns. But yeah we’ll be pushing.”

The tricky circuit could make Hamilton's race a tense one from start to finish, in the face of his desire to enjoy the night. The reigning world champion will have to manage an incident-free race, with every lap playing in his favor, given the narrow and fast-flowing nature of the circuit.

