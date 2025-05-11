“We are in the right direction”: Fernando Alonso paints hopeful picture of Aston Martin’s future

Fernando Alonso gave a hopeful assessment of Aston Martin's ongoing transformation, emphasizing patience amid high expectations. Speaking ahead of the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the veteran Spanish driver defended the team's lack of on-track progress despite a major wave of technical and structural signings that signaled intent over the winter.

With the 2026 regulations on the horizon, Aston Martin is focused on building a foundation of what the team hopes will be a championship-caliber project. Aston Martin expanded its technical department, hiring Adrian Newey from Red Bull as its Managing Technical Partner.

Beyond Newey's high-profile arrival, the team brought in Andy Cowell, former head of Mercedes High-Performance Powertrains, to advise on the new engine project. It also recruited Enrico Cardile from Ferrari as Technical Director, with other key names joining in support roles.

However, the early races in 2025 haven't reflected that ambition. Speaking candidly about the mismatch between performance and potential, Fernando Alonso shared that the current results do not match the behind-the-scenes progress. Still, he remained optimistic and said (via GP Blog):

"I think we are in the right direction, but as usual in Formula 1, nothing changes from one day to the next, everything needs time. All drivers and racers in general, we cannot wait, we don't want to wait any time for a result. It's just this game of balancing that, being patient and at the same time keep the motivation as high as possible for everyone in the team."

Aston Martin's AMR25 also received a notable floor upgrade in Shanghai, followed some in Japan, and further upgrades in Miami.

Fernando Alonso (14) leads teammate Lance Stroll (18) during the Bahrain Grand Prix. Source: Getty

Despite the modifications and optimism surrounding infrastructure and talent acquisition, Aston Martin's 2025 on-track performance so far has fallen short of expectations. After six rounds, the team has just 14 points all courtesy of Lance Stroll's P6 finish in Australia and P9 in China. Fernando Alonso, a podium regular in 2023, is yet to open his account for 2025.

"There is a better understanding of where we are lacking": Fernando Alonso sees Adrian Newey's influence already taking root

(L-R) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team Group CEO, Andy Cowell, and Fernando Alonso. Source: Getty

Much of Aston Martin's long-term promise lies in the personnel and infrastructural changes set in motion over the past year. The recruitments align with Aston Martin's all-in push for 2026. A new works engine supply deal with Honda, already in motion, will replace its current Mercedes power units next season.

When asked whether Newey's presence was already visible within the team, Fernando Alonso pointed to the benefits of working with world championship-caliber minds.

"Yes, I think so. I think there is a better understanding of where we are lacking capabilities and where we are behind some of the top teams. Also some of these new people that joined the team, they have (a) good reference because they come from world championship contenders, so they know what is needed." Alonso added (via GP Blog)

Honda has even opened a UK base to support post-race operations, setting the groundwork for a seamless transition ahead of the regulation overhaul that emphasizes electrical power and sustainable fuels. Both parties have also exchanged data and infrastructure feedback at the new Silverstone base, which has impressed Adrian Newey.

However, in the present, Aston Martin's battle remains uphill. Tracks like Imola and Monaco, are historically favorable for the Spaniard and will be crucial tests in the coming weeks, especially as the midfield tightens. As it stands, Aston Martin is investing in all the right assets. But whether those translate to results on the track may not be evident until the restructuring is complete.

