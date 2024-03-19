"We speak everyday": Alpine junior Kush Maini on the impact of former world champion Mika Hakkinen on his career

Alpine junior driver Kush Maini feels the impact of Mika Hakkinen as a mentor has helped him structure his career. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda in Jeddah, the F2 driver believes the double world champion has had a significant influence on his F1 career path.

At the end of the 2023 season, Hakkinen was announced as a mentor to Maini and the Alpine Academy Programme followed. The Finnish double-world champion was the role model to the young Indian driver, who explained how the alliance transpired in an earlier interview with Sportskeeda.

After partnering with the former McLaren driver, the F2 driver admits benefiting significantly from his influence. Providing him with a trainer and structuring his team and life have been some of the benefits of being mentored by an F1 legend.

Asked what it is like having Hakkinen as a mentor, Kush Maini said:

“He’s a great guy and every time I see him, we just give each other a big hug. He's structured my whole team this year, so my trainer on track. He knows exactly what's going on in my life. So he’s helped me structure my life in a different way.

"And he’s always there, he’s one phone call away for me, we speak every day almost. Yeah I think without him, it definitely wouldn’t be. I'm just so happy to have him in my corner it’s priceless.”

Kush Maini is confident of the season ahead and his 2024 F2 title bid

Kush Maini has said that he and his team are confident going into the 2024 F2 season. After a podium in Saudi Arabia and some promising pace in Bahrain, the Alpine junior driver is looking forward to consistent performances for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old believes the F1 feeder series is unpredictable, due to which it is not necessary to claim every pole and win but important to consistently collect as many points as possible.

Asked how confident he was looking at the season ahead, Kush Maini said:

“I think definitely, team and I are very confident. We just have to keep doing what we did this weekend, keep our head down, get a good quali and chip away at the races and collect points. You don't have to win every weekend, you don't have to pole every weekend, but as long as you are there collecting points. Because F2 is so unpredictable, that's what you need. So that's my main focus.”

Invicta Racing are currently second in the championship and Maini is currently fifth in the drivers' standings with 27 points — 20 behind leader Zane Maloney. After a second-place finish in Saudi Arabia, the Indian driver has been tipped off for a bid for the title in 2024.

India has never had an F2 champion despite several drivers making it to the feeder series in the past, even when it was branded as the GP2 series. With the right support and driver program, the Bengaluru-born driver could become one of the most successful Indian race drivers overseas, if he were to clinch the title by Abu Dhabi. The next round in F2 will be held alongside the Australian GP at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne.