"We have to be sure that we don't spend all our money" - Ferrari will have 'no major developments' for the next few races

After several years of struggling in the midfield, Ferrari is back with consecutive double podiums in the first two races of the season. Team boss Mattia Binotto has revealed that the Scuderia will have to be cautious in terms of developments and budget allocations going ahead in the season to maintain their place at the top.

As reported by Nextgen-Auto, Binotto claimed that no major developments are to be expected any time soon, saying:

“It’s not just a question of being ready to bring new parts, with the budgets capped we have to be sure that we don’t spend all our money in the first races of the season. There are therefore no major developments to be expected during the next races and in particular in Melbourne, but we will do it as soon as possible.”

Binotto described the role of budget caps in furthering development, saying:

“These capped budgets will have a big influence on the pace of development. I think that’s a key element and what concerns me is having the right approach because it could be decisive in this development race.”

The Tifosi has waited several years to see the Prancing Horse back on top. The team is now determined to do everything they can to chase their first championship since 2008.

"We are much better prepared today" - Ferrari boss on 2022 season

Ferrari is now in a place to compete with the likes of Red Bull for the 2022 world championship title. The Italian constructor intends to stay ahead of the Milton Keynes-based team for as long as possible.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto spoke about the challenges that come with development all year long, saying:

“I think maintaining a high level of development throughout the season is always a challenge, not just for us but for all the teams. It’s true that our competitors are very strong and have proven it in the past, while Ferrari have lost ground with its development in 2017 and 2018.”

Detailing the improvements in design, he said:

“We have since improved our tools for car design, which are the wind tunnel, the methodology, and the simulator. I think we are much better prepared today than in the past to deal with development.”

Two races into the 2022 F1 season, Ferrari is currently leading the championship standings.

