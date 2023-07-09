Max Verstappen stormed to victory at the 2023 F1 British GP, taking his sixth consecutive win of the 2023 season. The Dutchman looks unstoppable this year and is well on the way to a third consecutive title victory.

Verstappen started the race at Silverstone in pole position, pipping Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri on Saturday. He initially lost the lead of the race at the start as Norris bolted off the start with a better grip. But the 25-year-old gave Red Bull their 11th consecutive win, showcasing their dominance at the moment.

Meanwhile, Lando Norris gave his team a beautiful gift, showing up behind only Verstappen in P2. The upgraded McLaren MCL60 performed excellently through the high-speed corners, giving the Briton a fighting chance.

Speaking about his latest win, Max Verstappen told David Coulthard in Parc Ferme after the race:

"We had a terrible start so we need to look into why that was. I was doing a bit of drifting on Thursday with marketing and I felt like I was doing a bit of it at the start which was't very good. It was just very bad."

He added:

"I think we will look into that because the last few starts were actually a lot better and then today just wasn't that great but at least it made it more exciting. We had to push a bit."

This was Verstappen's sixth consecutive victory, having come second behind teammate Sergio Perez at the Azerbaijan GP.

Max Verstappen is amongst the drivers who have accrued the least car crash damages

Max Verstappen is among the drivers who have caused the least car crash damage expenditure to their teams in 2023. The list is currently led by Zhou Guanyu, who has incurred zero damages so far this year.

Currently, Verstappen's exceptional performance allows him to skillfully evade any harm. He has been engaged in merely one incident this year (specifically, during the sprint race in Baku).

However, he did manage to break his front wing by understeering into the wall in the pit lane during Britain's qualifying. The two-time world champion won the 2023 F1 British GP from the pole position without getting tangled up with any other drivers through the high-speed sections. As a result, his bill remains to be on the lower end.

With no stopping for Max Verstappen in sight, it will be interesting to see if he is able to beat his own podium record in 2023. As of now, the Dutchman is the dominant force in the sport.

