"We will speak with F1" - Max Verstappen confirms drivers to discuss future of Saudi Arabian GP with authorities

Max Verstappen confirmed that the drivers had a lot of guarantees before the Saudi Arabian GP and that was one of the reasons why they agreed to go ahead with the event.

Adressing the media after winning the Saudi Arabian GP, the Dutchman touched upon the fact that the drivers will have a chat with F1 about the future of the GP and how they handle such situations going forward.

"About the race here, well, we had a lot of guarantees that of course, we would be safe. I think after this weekend, all the drivers also together, we will speak with F1 and of course also the team bosses to see what's happening for the future."

There were doubts over the race taking place after a missile hit a site just 10 kms away from the Jeddah Corniche circuit on Friday. There was extensive discussion between drivers and officials in a meeting that went on for four hours. After the meeting, the drivers agreed to race at the Saudi Arabian GP.

The issues around Saudi Arabia have been well-documented even before the race, however, what made things worse was the missile attack. One of the more notable personalities to leave the country after the attack was the team from Sky Germany that included Ralf Schumacher as well.

While there is speculation around the future of the race in Saudi Arabia, F1 is in a multi-year agreement with them and will have a hard time moving out of the country.

Max Verstappen opened his account with a win in Saudi Arabia

@redbullracing Happy with the first win of the season, let’s keep this going T E A M Happy with the first win of the season, let’s keep this going T E A M 👊@redbullracing https://t.co/hz7Dgml8EQ

Coming back to Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver prevailed in a battle for the top spot against Charles Leclerc. The Dutch driver started the race in 4th position but found himself at second after the safety car period, behind Charles Leclerc

The VSC period caused by the retirement of Fernando Alonso and Daniel Riccardo provided the opportunity for the Red Bull driver to get within the DRS zone of the Ferrari and make the decisive pass later in the race.

The win put Max Verstappen third in the standings, still 20 points adrift of Charles Leclerc after the unfortunate DNF in the first race of the season. The F1 circus now moves to Australia where the battle will recommence after a week's break.

