“We won’t stop pushing”: McLaren chief ‘proud’ after another statement finish in the Japanese GP by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

McLaren CEO Zak Brown sang praises of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after their double podium finish at the 2023 Japanese GP on Sunday. He also claimed that the result was just the start and the Woking-biased team won't stop pushing.

Piastri started the race from P2 while Norris began from P3 at the Japanese GP. Both drivers made stunning gateways with the Briton even getting the lead ahead of Max Verstappen for a moment before the end of Turn of 1.

However, the Red Bull driver had the measure of both McLarens throughout the race and never really gave them an opportunity to challenge for the coveted win in Suzuka.

The double podium finish was a statement finish from the team which started the season at the back of the grid. McLaren CEO Zak Brown stated on social media that he was proud of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and the team won't stop pushing anytime soon. He wrote:

"Double podium in Japan! Lando P2 and a first for Oscar in P3! So proud of this team and the progress it’s making. Our mission has always been to get back to the front of the gird regularly and we won’t stop pushing."

Lando Norris speaks on his second P2 in a row in F1

Lando Norris was especially delighted with his second-place finish as it was his fourth P2 of the season and second in consecutive weeks.

In his post-race press conference, Lando Norris said his P2 finish in Suzuka was a lot less stressful than the one in Singapore. He said:

"A lot less stressful. Especially the last five or 10 laps. But just I'd say better because we have two cars on the podium. So from a team side of things, yes, I'm much happier. You know, our first one since Monza a couple of years ago, a few years ago, but probably, in a way, our most deserved in terms of we’re there on pure pace. Nothing had to go our way."

"We're just where we deserve to be, so yeah, an incredible day for everyone but also for myself. Things went, maybe not always to plan, but the pace was extremely strong. Couldn’t challenge Max. Maybe for half a car I actually got into lead for maybe half a second so I'll take that. But, yeah, in a way, it feels better, because the pace was stronger."

It will be fascinating to see if McLaren and Lando Norris can make it a hat trick of P2 finishes in Qatar in a couple of weeks.