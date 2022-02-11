WEC Race Director in contention to take over from Michael Masi in F1

DAZN Espana analyst Albert Fabrega has revealed that World Endurance Championship race director Eduardo Freitas is being considered as a potential candidate to replace Michael Masi in F1. The Spanish journalist tweeted that several sources suggested the WEC director is a potential candidate for the race director's position for 2022 and beyond.

“Listening from different sources that Eduardo Freitas it's a possible candidate to become F1 Race Director in 2022. He was WEC RD.”

According to the Grand Prix 24/7 publication, a fan petition had initially suggested the WEC Race Director as a replacement for Masi. Meanwhile, Fabrega confirmed that many of his sources suggested that Freitas was a potential candidate for the top job in Race Control.

Freitas has more than 30 years of experience as a marshal, Clerk of the Course, and FIA Race Director in FIA championships. The Portuguese' experience includes series such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the FIA WEC, FIA WTCC, FIA World RX and FIA GT making him a suitable replacement for Masi.

While the current race director has drawn immense flack for his decisions in the 2021 season finale, the list of experienced candidates to replace him is small. A Sky Sports F1 commentator had also mentioned the WEC race director’s name as support personnel or as a deputy to Masi in the upcoming season. Until the FIA investigation is complete, however, it remains unclear whether the sport will have a new race director.

FIA confirms recently emerged F1 footage is part of its investigation

The BBC has reported that a spokesperson from the FIA has confirmed that the recently emerged footage featuring Jonathan Wheatley and Michael Masi is part of the motorsports body's investigation over the events that unfolded at the Abu Dhabi GP.

Speaking to the British broadcaster, an FIA spokesperson said:

“We are aware of this and it is part of the investigation.”

The footage has been available on F1 TV and YouTube since the controversial season finale. The conversation between the Red Bull sporting director and the FIA race director about letting cars between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton unlap themselves has created a public outcry on social media.

Jordan ¹⁰³ @F1_Jordan This is shocking. New emerging footage of @F1 Abu Dhabi GP containing previously unheard radio. Masi essentially executed the instructions of Jonathan Wheatley (Red Bull) without any second thought over its legality or fairness. This should be sickening listening to any fan. This is shocking. New emerging footage of @F1 Abu Dhabi GP containing previously unheard radio. Masi essentially executed the instructions of Jonathan Wheatley (Red Bull) without any second thought over its legality or fairness. This should be sickening listening to any fan. https://t.co/XkOWmjGhH0

The FIA told other media outlets who questioned them about the same, saying they were aware of the footage and it was not new. The timing of the footage emerging on Twitter, however, comes days before the FIA is due to present its findings and analysis of the investigation to the F1 commission.

