"What are you doing?": Damon Hill calls out Lando Norris for a below par qualifying in the F1 Canadian GP

McLaren star Lando Norris failed to get inside the Top 5 at the Canadian GP qualifying as the Briton messed up both his runs in the final session. Former F1 driver Damon Hill called out the McLaren driver after his poor qualifying effort.

Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen, and George Russell seemed to be the four fastest drivers who had a shot at the pole position at the Canadian GP. All four drivers put up respectable sector times in the final qualifying session and were within a couple of tenths of each other.

However, Lando Norris failed to put in a clean lap time during both his runs in Q3 and will start the race in P7. During the first run in Q3, Norris set the purple sectors and was on his way to provisional pole when he missed his braking marker going into the final Chicane. He lost the rear end of the car and had to cut the chicane, losing his lap time.

Norris then set a banker lap time on the same tires, which was nearly four tenths away from Max Verstappen's provisional pole time. In the final Q3 runs, the McLaren driver had a great opening sector, just 0.03 seconds short of the Dutchman’s provisional pole time.

However, Norris lost chunks of time in the second and third sectors and ended up setting a time slower than his banker's lap. 1996 F1 champion Damon Hill called out the McLaren driver for his subpar performance on X.

“Lando, Lando, Lando. @LandoNorris What are you doing? #f1”

Lando Norris, despite having the fastest car and more experience than his teammate, currently trails Oscar Piastri in the driver's championship. The Australian once again kept his cool, didn't overdrive the car beyond the limit, and will start in P3. George Russell took the pole position, and Max Verstappen will start alongside him in P2.

Lando Norris’ race engineers' consistent reminder during Canadian GP qualifying to keep the car under the limits

The McLaren was clearly not the fastest car around the Canadian GP circuit, with George Russell in the Mercedes having the edge. Yet, Norris was eager to push the car beyond its limit to have a shot at the pole position. This eagerness to find the extra bit of performance is what cost Norris a Top 5 start.

As Norris cut the chicane during his first lap in Q3, his race engineer on the radio reminded the Briton not to go overboard with limits.

“So Lando, let's just reset and remember your braking references,” Lando was told by his race engineer.

Before starting the final lap in Q3, the race engineers again reminded Norris about the same.

“Lando, primary focus this lap is the line. Remember line. Don't overpush the brake,” the race engineer reminded Lando.

Norris made mistakes in the second and third sectors and paid the penalty for it.

